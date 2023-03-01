Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2023) - Pool Safe Inc. (TSXV: POOL) ("Pool Safe" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all matters put forward at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") held on February 28, 2023 were duly approved. Details on the voting results are provided below.

At the Meeting, a total of 49,157,751 votes were cast, representing 55.09% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company, were voted in connection with the Meeting by Shareholders and proxy holders. All the resolutions, as described in the Company's management information circular dated January 16, 2023, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting. The resolutions are set out below:

Setting the number of directors of the Company at six;

Election of directors of the Company for the ensuing year comprised of Nils Kravis, David Berger, Steven Glaser, Steven Mintz, Robert Pratt and Gillian Deacon;

Re-appointment of Wasserman Ramsay, Chartered Accountants as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year; and

Adoption of the Amended Omnibus Plan (as defined below).

Amended Omnibus Plan

At the Meeting, the Shareholders voted in favour of the adoption of the Company's amended and restated omnibus incentive plan (the "Amended Omnibus Plan"), which replaced the previous omnibus incentive plan approved by the Shareholders on December 1, 2021 (the "Omnibus Plan"). The principal changes to the Omnibus Plan include: (i) amendments to certain definitions to mirror corresponding requirements in the TSX Venture Exchange Policy 4.4 - Security Based Compensation (the "New Policy 4.4"); (ii) amendments to Section 2.07 (Maximum Number of Shares); (iii) amendments to Section 4.07 (Determination of Amounts); (iv) amendments to Section 4.08 (Effect of Death); (v) amendments to Section 4.09 (Effect of Termination of Engagement); and (vi) other amendments to ensure compliance with the New Policy 4.4. The full text of the Amended Omnibus Plan is available in the Company's management information circular dated January 16, 2023, which is posted under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Final acceptance of the Amended Plan by the TSX Venture Exchange is pending.

About Pool Safe Inc.

Pool Safe Inc. designs, develops and distributes a product known as the "LounGenie", which functions as a multi-purpose personal poolside attendant. The LounGenie is designed to provide safety, convenience and peace of mind for hotels, resorts, waterparks and cruise ship guests. Functions include: lockable safe, solar-powered charger for USB compatible electronic devices including phones, cameras and tablets in addition to a server call-button, a beverage cooler and holders. Conveniently located alongside pool or beach lounge chairs, the LounGenie is a unique way of providing vacationers with a comforting sense of security for their belongings, while they enjoy their vacation. For more information, please visit www.poolsafeinc.com.

Pool Safe Inc. is a fully reporting publicly traded company which is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol POOL.

For further information, please contact:

Pool Safe Inc.

Steven Glaser, C.O.O. | C.F.O.

T: 416-630-2444

E: sglaser@poolsafeinc.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/156713