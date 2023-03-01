NASDAQ OMX Nordic: CSDR penalties - change to the CSDR penalties payment date from April 2023 (penalty fees for March 2023)

The European Central Securities Depositories Association (ECSDA) has issued 2023 penalties calendar. As from April 2023 (penalty fees for March 2023), the payment date will be delayed one day from the 17th to the 18th penalties business day. This is in light to accomodate the requirements of CSD participants to be granted more time between the CSDs' monthly settlement fails penalty reporting and the actual payment processing date. For more information, please refer to the updated service description available on Nasdaq's website under CSDR in Resource Center. If any question, please contact Nasdaq Clearing telephone + 46 8 405 6880 or email clearing@nasdaq.com.