Mittwoch, 01.03.2023
Dream-Team wieder vereint! Mega-Kursgewinn heute?!
WKN: A0DNX7 ISIN: KYG4412G1010 Ticker-Symbol: HOO 
01.03.23
16:38 Uhr
18,180 Euro
-0,120
-0,66 %
ACCESSWIRE
01.03.2023
Herbalife Nutrition Foundation Celebrates the Growth of Casa Herbalife Nutrition Partners, Grant Support & More

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2023 / Herbalife Nutrition:

Ver mensaje en español

We are excited to continue our mission of improving the lives of children and communities around the world. But before we go forward, we'd like to take a step back in acknowledge the growth HNF has witnessed over the last year.

In 2022, HNF partnered with nine new Casa Herbalife Nutrition partners, bringing the number of nonprofit organizations we support worldwide to 178. HNF gave $5.12M in grants to support these Casas in 2022, nearly half a million more than the previous year. Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we helped over 229,000 children receive healthy meals and nutrition.

"Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we have been able to reach children and families who sometimes lack access to basic needs, like daily meals and clean water," said Jenny Perez, HNF Executive Director. "The dedication of so many to giving back is making a huge impact around the world, and for that, we are truly grateful."

If you're curious to how donations specifically support our partners, check out the breakdown below:

$2.59M -> Food Subsidy

$855K -> Nutrition Staff

$285K -> Nutrition Education

$1.39M -> Capitol Support, General Operating, Kitchen Renovations, & Other

Thank you so much for your commitment to contributing to our mission. Because of you, we can help those who need it most, while also giving hope for a better future.

Learn more about how you can give the gift of life-changing nutrition.

View original content here.

Herbalife Nutrition, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, Press release picture


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Herbalife Nutrition on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Herbalife Nutrition
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/herbalife-nutrition
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Herbalife Nutrition

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/741435/Herbalife-Nutrition-Foundation-Celebrates-the-Growth-of-Casa-Herbalife-Nutrition-Partners-Grant-Support-More

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
