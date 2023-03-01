Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Beijer Ref AB (17/23)

With effect from March 02, 2023, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including March 13, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: BEIJ TR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019892019 Order book ID: 285793 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from March 02, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Beijer Ref AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including March 21, 2023. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: BEIJ BTA B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019892027 Order book ID: 285794 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB