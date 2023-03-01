Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Dream-Team wieder vereint! Mega-Kursgewinn heute?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CMPX ISIN: SE0015949748 Ticker-Symbol: BRZ0 
Frankfurt
01.03.23
15:47 Uhr
14,790 Euro
+0,430
+2,99 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BEIJER REF AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BEIJER REF AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,28014,72017:30
GlobeNewswire
01.03.2023 | 15:58
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Beijer Ref AB (17/23)

With effect from March 02, 2023, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be
traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including March 13, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   BEIJ TR B                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019892019              
Order book ID:  285793                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from March 02, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Beijer Ref AB
will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until
and including March 21, 2023. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   BEIJ BTA B               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019892027              
Order book ID:  285794                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.