Scientists in Austria have examined the impact of different backsheet and encapsulant material combinations on module performance and degradation. This led them to develop a model to quantify the degradation rates of different materials, potentially helping manufacturers to identify better, longer-lasting materials for these vital module components.Alongside rapid developments in PV cell technology, the other components and materials that go into a module are constantly in need of improvement. Polymer materials commonly used for backsheets and encapsulants play an important role in protecting ...

