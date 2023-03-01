Scope Technologies, Inc.: Scope Technologies Releases RoofScope+, a Single Source of Truth for Roofing Measurements

RoofScope+ saves contractors time and gas money by consolidating all critical roofing and gutter measurements into one comprehensive report generated by proprietary software

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2023 / Scope Technologies , a leader in the aerial construction measurement and estimation sector, today announced the release of RoofScope+ , its latest product offering in aerial measurement reporting for rooftops and gutters.

RoofScope+ expands Scope Technologies' growing portfolio with a report that saves contractors time in conducting on-site roofing measurements. The data included in the RoofScope+ report is collected from Scope Technologies' high-precision proprietary software and compiles all critical roofing and gutter data in an easy-to-read report, giving contractors a single source of truth for roofing and gutter measurements and project estimates.

Using the powerful combination of Scope Technologies' aerial measurements and RoofScope+'s intuitive report, contractors can save time and gas money and mitigate the environmental impacts of driving by cutting back on driving from site to site for measurements. RoofScope+ also streamlines the project estimate process by seamlessly integrating with Scope Technologies' full suite of products, which allows contractors to create accurate gutter and roofing estimates based on measurement reports with the touch of a button.

"Contractors' success is what drives us at Scope Technologies. We understand that their success is vital to helping homeowners get the best solutions for their roofing needs," said Jerod Raisch, CEO of Scope Technologies. "That's why we are thrilled to introduce our new measurement report, RoofScope+, which consolidates all roofing and gutter measurements in one report designed to give contractors a competitive edge and help them achieve higher top-line revenue and net profits, all while creating the best customer experience on every job."

To learn more about RoofScope+, visit roofscope.com.

About Scope Technologies

Scope Technologies has provided outstanding aerial and blueprint measurement reports since 2014. Founded by a construction industry veteran, Scope Technologies has been a leading provider of building envelope measurement reports and estimating software to help contractors save time, land more jobs, and increase annual revenues. The company's large data sets allow for rapid advancements in AI and machine learning, giving the company the ability to continue to drive advancements in its current products and develop new disruptive products for its clients in the construction and insurance industries. Learn more at www.myscopetech.com and follow Scope Technologies on social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | LinkedIn

