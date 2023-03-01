O-I Glass, Inc.: O-I Plant Manager Receives National Women in Manufacturing Award

Andrea Caceres, O-I Plant Manager, selected for Women MAKE Award

The Award by The Manufacturing Institute recognizes women in science, technology, engineering and production careers who exemplify leadership within their companies

Caceres recognized with 130 women leaders, under 30, who have achieved unique accomplishments at the start of their careers

PERRYSBURG, OH / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2023 / O-I Glass, Inc. ("O-I Glass" or "O-I") announced today that plant manager, Andrea Caceres, has been selected as a 2023 Women MAKE Honoree by the Manufacturing Institute. The Award honors women in science, technology, engineering and production careers who exemplify leadership within their companies. Women selected for the Award represent top talent in the manufacturing industry, showcasing opportunities for women.

As plant lead at O-I's Lurin, Peru Manufacturing facility, Caceres leads a team focused on safely, and sustainably, producing the highest quality glass packaging. She was the first female engineer to earn key leadership positions in at her facility, including the first female line leader in Peru, the first female unit plant manager in Peru and the first plant manager in the Latin American region.

"Andrea is achieving outstanding results in her position as Plant Lead at O-I's Lurin Manufacturing facility," said Ludovic Valette, vice president, technology and engineering at O-I. "She engages her plant team to deliver fantastic results while training and inspiring women, company-wide to reach for leadership positions."

Caceres is credited with driving key improvements in her facility, including improved plant safety, reduction in environmental impact areas and increased engagement of employees. She is also credited with making a difference in her community.

"When local students needed technology to learn from home amid the pandemic, Andrea led the Lurin plant's efforts to donate tablets and laptops to support education," said Eduardo Restrepo, vice president of Global Manufacturing for O-I. "Andrea and her team have organized community education programs to promote recycling and educate others on living more sustainably. And, she is dedicated to supporting the next generation of women in her industry, providing mentorship for another female engineer in the facility, as well as providing leadership for another female mentee in the marketing department. She is to be congratulated for the impact she has made and continues to make at O-I by delivering superior levels of factory performance and inspiring other females across the enterprise."

Caceres began her career with O-I as a manufacturing trainee in 2013. She holds an undergraduate degree in Industrial Engineering from Universidad de Lima and earned her MBA at Universidad del Pacífico, along with executive training at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the Wharton School of Business.

"I am honored to be recognized among so many talented women in manufacturing and representing the talented females that are making a difference at O-I," said Caceres. "I want to encourage women to embrace educational opportunities in STEM and pursue careers in manufacturing, leading the way for future generations."

About O-I Glass

At O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI), we love glass and we're proud to be one of the leading producers of glass bottles and jars around the globe. Glass is not only beautiful, it's also pure and completely recyclable, making it the most sustainable rigid packaging material. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio (USA), O-I is the preferred partner for many of the world's leading food and beverage brands. We innovate in line with customers' needs to create iconic packaging that builds brands around the world. Led by our diverse team of more than 24,000 people across 69 plants in 19 countries, O-I achieved net sales of $6.9 billion in 2022. Learn more about us: o-i.com / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram / LinkedIn

