Bloomfield, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2023) - Alliance Advisors, global strategic advice and shareholder communications service provider to mutual funds and corporations, is pleased to announce new appointments in 2023.

Senior Vice President Day Thomas joins our ESG Advisory services department from ISS Corporate Solutions where he was responsible for client servicing, retention and new business. In this new role, Day will join our team in providing expert advice fueled by ongoing data-driven research on all matters of corporate governance, compensation, environmental and social (ESG) proposals.





Senior Vice President Day Thomas

In addition, Senior Vice President Bernadette McCormick has been named to manage our Western region, where she will help Alliance grow our brand. Formerly with Business Wire, Bernadette has assisted with small- and large-scale business growth and promotion throughout the Midwest. Based in Minneapolis, Bernadette brings 30 years of experience in the investor and public relations space.





Senior Vice President Bernadette McCormick



Katherine Rebejko has joined as Vice President to assist our growth and continued expansion into Canada. Katherine spent four years at NASDAQ where she focused on investor relations-related services. Katherine will be based in Toronto.





Vice President Katherine Rebejko

Alliance CEO Joseph Caruso says, "As part of an ongoing commitment to service our clients locally, we are pleased to expand Alliance's regional growth. These new team members bring expertise and professionalism, supporting our overall objectives to go beyond."

About Alliance Advisors

Alliance Advisors is an independent corporate advisory firm focused on Shareholder Engagement & Solicitation, Compensation Advisory, Governance & Sustainability Advisory, M&A - Activism, Institutional Ownership Intelligence and Retail Outreach strategies.

We work around the world for public and private companies operating at board and C-suite level. We go beyond the norm to develop and execute bold, client-first strategies, resulting in winning outcomes.

