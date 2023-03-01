The Indoor Golf Shop and InHome Golf Form Exclusive North American Partnership

Leading indoor golf simulator companies join forces to deliver the most comprehensive solutions for home, commercial and golf facilities

MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2023 / The Indoor Golf Shop, the largest U.S. distributor, manufacturer, and online retailer of residential and commercial indoor golf simulator equipment, and InHome Golf, Canada's leading custom golf simulator design and installation company, have joined forces to create the most comprehensive solutions provider for indoor golf experiences in North America.

InHome Golf

Professional Golf Simulator Design and Installation

"This partnership allows us to provide golfers, golf facilities and golf business owners, across the U.S. and Canada, a single destination for their golf simulator needs that will be unmatched in the industry," said Rene Delgado, Founder and President of The Indoor Golf Shop. "Together, our two companies will be a complete end-to-end solutions-based organization, capable of servicing the entire indoor golf market segment at scale from luxury home builds and golf facilities to entertainment venues."

The Indoor Golf Shop and InHome Golf partnership will provide industry-leading expertise and experience building, designing, and creating the ultimate indoor golf simulator experiences through home, retail/commercial, and golf facility installations. It will also elevate the buying experience through a full slate of turnkey solutions, including step-by-step guidance to purchasing and installing top simulator brands, DIY consumer packages, best-in-class screens, enclosures, hitting mats and accessories for homes, retailers, teaching and fitting facilities, along with entertainment companies.

"We are very excited to announce this partnership and are confident the shared values and vision between our companies and mutual desire to deliver the highest quality products and services will benefit our new and existing customers throughout North America," said James Laidlaw, CEO of InHome Golf. "Separately, we've built our businesses for different segments of customers, but now will optimize the Canadian and U.S. channels through an expanded product and service offering."

With the demand of off-course golf participation that has recently surpassed on-course, according to recent data from the National Golf Foundation, The Indoor Golf Shop and InHome Golf are well positioned to service the fast-growing demand of commercial and residential golf simulator installations. The companies will also collaborate on customer acquisition, product development, golf simulator room designs and construction services, as well as share manufacturing resources to better serve the golf industry and marketplace in a more timely and efficient manner.

Customers will be able to continue to interact, research, and buy from both companies at their current websites in the short term, ShopIndoorGolf.com and InHomeGolf.com, with the websites being consolidated into ShopIndoorGolf.com over the coming months.

About InHome Golf

Founded in 2017, InHome Golf, now the custom design build division of the Indoor Golf Shop, was created to address the lack of creative solutions offered by the one-size-fits-all big tech providers who were the only source for room design at that time. InHome Golf built a national reputation for design and installation excellence out of their Toronto, Canada, office and in 2022 expanded into the USA, opening a showroom and design shop in Lyndhurst, New Jersey. The InHome Golf expertise is focused on creating design-driven and tech-forward experiences that take the game and an entertainment space to the next level. By curating best-in-class golf simulator components, the result is to integrate market-leading technology into a beautifully designed, multi-purpose golf and entertainment hub. More information can be found at www.InHomeGolf.com.

About The Indoor Golf Shop

The Indoor Golf Shop, with its ranking of No. 400 on the prestigious Inc. 5000 List, is a distributor and manufacturer that offers the largest selection of residential and commercial indoor golf equipment online, along with contract manufacturing capabilities for some of the world's leading brands in technology and entertainment. The company is dedicated to bringing customers the best indoor golf entertainment at the best prices guaranteed, including a wide assortment of golf simulators, launch monitors, indoor putting greens, golf nets, SIGPRO impact screens, hitting turf, to SIG-branded enclosures and DIY accessories. The Indoor Golf Shop is based in Celina, Texas, (45 minutes north of Dallas) and ships to the lower 48 states. More information is available at www.ShopIndoorGolf.com.

Contact Information

James Laidlaw

CEO

james@inhomegolf.com

416-859-9700

Jeff Wood

Vice President, Sales & Marketing

media@shopindoorgolf.com

(972) 848-7491

SOURCE: InHome Golf

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/741449/The-Indoor-Golf-Shop-and-InHome-Golf-Form-Exclusive-North-American-Partnership