ActivePure Technology & Mostellar Medical Center: Mostellar Medical Center Takes New Step in Ensuring Patient Safety

Installation of ActivePure's air and surface disinfection technology protects multiple areas throughout the center

IRVINGTON, AL / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2023 / Mostellar Medical Center, an Alabama-based community health center offering multiple healthcare services, announced today the deployment of ActivePure Technology throughout its facility. ActivePure Technology is proven to be effective against clinically relevant pathogens. The installation includes four ActivePure air and surface devices designed to protect indoor spaces and provide employees, patients and their families confidence that the air they breathe and surfaces they touch are being continuously treated by this technology.

Under the pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mostellar Medical turned to supplemental technologies to provide patients with a safer environment of care. With higher-than-normal patient volumes and labor challenges, Mostellar's team knew they needed to find a solution that did not require additional staff. In an effort to address this challenge, the Mostellar Medical Center team acted by installing ActivePure's comprehensive air and surface purification system. This system works to continuously reduce harmful pathogens in both the air and on surfaces without adding additional labor.

The team chose ActivePure Technology, an advanced air and surface purification system that uses patented and proven technology to provide active, 24/7 disinfection in healthcare settings. The ActivePure units were installed in four separate areas throughout the medical center that were most at risk for exposure to COVID-19. These areas include two of the main waiting areas, the X-Ray room where a majority of COVID-19 cases are diagnosed, and a conference room frequently used to train staff.

"We are proud of our investment to provide an added layer of protection for the environment of care for our patients and staff with the installation of ActivePure," said Raymond Broughton, M.D., medical director of Mostellar Medical. "Our priority is to provide our patients with the best care and, in turn, the best environments of care, and we are excited to fulfill that goal with ActivePure's help."

The installation was facilitated with the help of ActivePure's healthcare-focused brand, ActivePure Medical, to provide the best solution for the medical center's needs.

"Our team is honored to be supporting Mostellar Medical Center in their commitment to provide protected environments for staff and patients alike. It brings us great satisfaction to enhance their mission of delivering the highest quality of healthcare services to the community," said Joe Urso, CEO and chairman of ActivePure Technologies LLC. "Our focus with ActivePure Technology is to help protect patients and staff in healthcare institutions who are at high risk of infectious disease. ActivePure Technology is designed to improve air quality, creating a healthier environment - which is of critical importance in medical settings."

ActivePure Technology is a unique, patented technology that recreates the naturally occurring process of photolysis, the sun's natural power of cleaning and disinfecting outdoor air inside through Advanced Photocatalysis. ActivePure has been proven in multiple independent laboratory testing to reduce over 99.9% of bacteria, fungi, mold and viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, the viruses that cause COVID-19.

Since 1978, Mostellar Medical Center has been serving the majority of South Mobile County, Alabama and the surrounding areas as the go-to community health center for various services for insured, uninsured and under-insured patients. Provided services include internal medicine, pediatric care, women's health services, optometry and mental health services. In addition, Mostellar Medical Center is equipped with the tools to provide on-site labs, OBGYN ultrasounds and x-rays.

ABOUT MOSTELLAR MEDICAL CENTER:

The Bayou La Batre Area Health Development Board, Inc., has two facilities to serve our patients. Mostellar Medical Center (MMC) is located in Irvington, Alabama near Bayou La Batre and serves the patients of south Mobile County. Southwest Alabama Health Services (SWAHS) is located in McIntosh, Alabama and serves patients in Washington County. With 17 providers and over a 90-person support staff, we're proud to make people healthier in our area. We offer a wide range of services for insured, uninsured, and under-insured patients.

The highly-trained providers at MMC and SWAHS are committed to providing comprehensive medical services to our patients regardless of their ability to pay. If you cannot pay for health services, we offer a sliding fee discount program for patients that qualify. In addition, we offer a prescription medication assistance program that can help you obtain the medicine you need at a price you can afford if you qualify.

At Bayou La Batre Area Health Development Board, Inc., we strive to provide high quality, accessible, and affordable family medicine, pediatric care, and women's health that will improve the quality, longevity, and overall health of you and your family. To schedule an appointment, call (251) 824-2174.

ABOUT ACTIVEPURE

Privately held ActivePure has been the global leader in sustainable, active, continuous surface and air disinfection systems for healthcare and educational institutions, commercial and public facilities, hospitality and residential applications since 1924. Patented ActivePure Technology has been proven in independent university and laboratory testing to control and neutralize indoor contaminants effectively. It is the only product in its class recognized by the Space Foundation as Certified Space Technology and inducted into the Space Foundation Hall of Fame. In 2022, ActivePure was named on the Inc. 5000 list of most successful and fastest-growing private companies in America. In addition, the ActivePure Medical Guardian is registered and cleared as an FDA Class II Medical Device. ActivePure Technology was developed for use in space exploration and has since evolved for use in commercial and consumer products used to reduce exposure to pathogens, including RNA and DNA viruses, bacteria and molds, by up to 99.9% in the air and on surfaces. For more information, please visit ActivePure.com or call 888-217-4316.

