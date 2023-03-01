Insightful Historical Fiction Featured in LibraryBub Selection for March

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to blogger Sarah Johnson, an expert on historical fiction, the 20th century as a whole is still very popular up to and including the early 1970s, if we use 50 years in the past as a guideline for defining what's historical fiction. The novel Afterdamp is set in the late 19th and early 20th centuries in the coal-mining communities of central Utah. The author, R. Craig Johnson, felt passionately that the miners' way of life and the mining conditions needed to be told, allowing the reader to be guided daily, as the miners were, to the portals of the deep and dark. A. Keith Carreiro's fictional verse Send Down the Master in Person is a reflection on Adolf Eichmann and the Holocaust. A Readers' Favorite review observes that the author "has a talent for blending history with poetry, which makes for an irresistible read. The words reach deep to pull out painful imagery, then take you to lofty heights that reflect both hope and tragedy."

LibraryBub, an industry first, was established in 2015. Dedicated to making strong, mutual connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries, it works in conjunction with all major libraries. The core commitment of the LibraryBub service is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. Newbery laureate Pam Muñoz Ryan recalls a childhood attachment to her local library. "The library became my favorite hangout because my family didn't have a swimming pool and the library was air-conditioned. That's how I got hooked on reading" As an adult, a friend encouraged her to write. "Today, I am a full-time writer and I still spend a lot of time at the library. When I start a new book the first thing I do is go to the library for research." Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives, and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska considers it a privilege to support them in that role.

Below is this month's selection by category.

FICTION

Literature & Fiction

Afterdamp: the Winter Quarters and Castle Gate mine disasters by R. Craig Johnson ISBN: 978-1959009016

As Time Goes By by W. Royce Adams ISBN: 979-8986488509

Send Down the Master in Person: reflections on Adolf Eichmann by A. Keith Carreiro ISBN: 978-0997382730

Silent Screams by L.J. Crawford ISBN: 978-1941749531

Romance

Abraham and Sarah's Amish Baby (Book One of the Amish Bible Story series) by Ashley Emma ISBN: 979-8767031887

Esther's Amish Bravery (Book Four of the Amish Bible Story series) by Ashley Emma ISBN: 979-8835438693

The Amish Prodigal Son (Book Five of the Amish Bible Story series) by Ashley Emma ISBN: 979-8841140276

Young Adult

Colors of Truth by Paula Paul ISBN: 978-1098384722

Children's

Books for Benjamin by R.G. de Rouen ISBN: 979-8986585413

Brooklyn Beaver almost Builds a Dam (Book One of the Brooklyn Beaver series) by Florenza Denise Lee ISBN: 978-1941328545

NON-FICTION

Biographies & Memoirs

Celebrating 100 Years in the Soft Drink Business: the story of L.L. Minges & M.O. Minges by John Franklin Minges III ISBN: 978-0990599036

Triumphs of a Little Girl: a memoir by Ingrid J. Benjamin ISBN: 978-1637283479

Business

Finding the Speaker's Edge by Michael D. Butler ISBN:978-1637921739

Done Deal!: the step-by-step handbook to sales success by Jeffrey Brandeis ISBN: 979-8683699543

Leading Positive Organizational Change: Energize - Redesign - Gel by Bart Tkaczyk ISBN: 978-0367608767

The Lean Recruiting Toolkit by Craig E. Brown ISBN: 978-1730966057

Politics & Social Sciences

Adoration and Pilgrimage: James Dean and Fairmount by James F. Hopgood ISBN: 979-8886790108

Feminist Giving: creating new frontiers in social change by Kiersten Marek ISBN: 978-1458371362

Religion & Spirituality

Back to God, Away from Religion by Gopi Menon ISBN: 979-8522234980

Songs in the Night: how God transforms our pain to praise by Michael A. Milton ISBN: 978-1596382213

Science & Math

Advanced Lotto Rotation System by Joseph Z. Vlasic ISBN: 978-0648653035

Self-Help

Coming of Age: our journey into adulthood by Cate LeSourd ISBN:978-1737766803

Confessions of an Ironman by David Solyomi ISBN: 978-1637351079

The Ten Principles of Visibility by Pam Hamilton ISBN: 979-8830985819

Children's

The A to Z Book of Cats by Michael P. Earney ISBN: 978-1941345757

"The newsletter got great open and click rates!" says LibraryBub author Charles Veley. "I'm very happy to see the results from the LibraryBub promotion were so impressive." He's convinced that "this was a great way to increase discoverability".

