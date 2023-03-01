Christian Policard is appointed Chairman of THERADIAG

Simon Davière becomes Chief Executive Officer of THERADIAG

The Board of Directors of THERADIAG (ISIN: FR0004197747, Ticker: ALTER), held on March 1st, 2023, has decided to appoint Mr Christian Policard as Chairman to replace Mr Pierre Morgon, who has resigned, and Mr Simon Davière as Chief Executive Officer to replace Mr Bertrand de Castelnau, who has also resigned, as of March 1st,2023.

"After more than ten years as an independent director, and then Chairman of the Board, I am closing today a chapter of profound transformation and development of THERADIAG, which began at the time of the IPO in 2012, with the satisfaction of seeing a company that has developed an unparalleled research and development activity, and industrial competencies that meet the most demanding regulatory standards", said Pierre Morgon. "THERADIAG is now on the threshold of profitability and fully prepared for its future expansion, and I wish it every success.

Bertrand de Castelnau added: "I am leaving THERADIAG after many rich and stimulating years, having brought the Company to the threshold of profitability. THERADIAG is now supported by a solid shareholder and can generate synergies between the two companies. I am convinced that THERADIAG will be able to sustain and above all accelerate its development for a positive future. I would like to express my gratitude to our employees for the quality of their work and their dedication, to our customers for their loyalty, to the Board of Directors for its support, and to our shareholders for their support."

Christian Policard, 74 years old, is a biophysicist and teacher in the Volvox programme in Israel. He was a founding partner of Biotech Développement Conseils, an international biotech consulting firm that supports innovative companies worldwide. He is currently a senior partner at Global Close Alliance (GCA), a global technology consulting firm operating in over fifty countries. He currently sits on the boards of Vidac Pharma (Israel), RDS (Strasbourg), HTID (Paris) and Technion (Paris-Haifa). He has been Executive Vice President and member of the Global Strategy Committee of Sanofi, Chairman of Cellectis, Director at the Pasteur Institute but also venture capitalist and participated in the creation of numerous companies in France, Israel and the USA.

"I am very pleased to join THERADIAG, which has world-renowned expertise in the monitoring of biotherapies. I am particularly proud to support the Group in its growth strategy both in France and internationally, with the aim of returning to profitability in the short term", said Christian Policard

Simon DAVIERE, 39 years old, holds an engineering degree in Biological Engineering from the University of Technology of Compiègne and a Master's degree in Biotechnology from the University of Technology of Lille. He has a solid professional experience of nearly 15 years in the in vitro diagnostics industry and personalised medicine, particularly in the field of chronic inflammatory diseases. He started his career at EUROIMMUN before joining Theradiag where he held several managerial positions in marketing and medico-marketing before taking over the management of the Theranostic Business Unit.

"Accelerating the development of our diagnostic activities both in France and internationally is at the heart of our short and medium-term strategic ambition. With the THERADIAG teams, we will be keen to open a new page in the Group development", added Simon Davière

About Theradiag

Theradiag is the market leader in biotherapy monitoring. Capitalizing on its expertise in the diagnostics market, the Company has been developing, manufacturing and marketing innovative in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests for over 30 years.

Theradiag pioneered "theranostics" testing (combining therapy with diagnosis), which measures the efficacy of biotherapy in the treatment of chronic inflammatory diseases. Going beyond mere diagnosis, Theranostics aims to help clinicians set up "customized treatment" for each patient. This method favors the individualization of treatment, evaluation of its efficacy and the prevention of drug resistance. In response to this challenge, Theradiag develops and markets the CE-marked TRACKER® range, a comprehensive solution of inestimable medical value.

The Company is based in Marne-la-Vallée, near Paris, has operations in over 70 countries and employs over 60 people. In 2022, the Company posted revenue of €12.2 million. The Theradiag share is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0004197747) and is eligible for the French PEA-PME personal equity plan.

For more information about Theradiag, please visit our website: https://www.theradiag.com/

