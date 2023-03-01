Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Dream-Team wieder vereint! Mega-Kursgewinn heute?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PR0M ISIN: US70614W1009 Ticker-Symbol: 2ON 
Tradegate
01.03.23
17:45 Uhr
11,970 Euro
-0,232
-1,90 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PELOTON INTERACTIVE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PELOTON INTERACTIVE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,92412,01619:35
11,90612,03419:35
PR Newswire
01.03.2023 | 19:06
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Peloton Appoints Dalana Brand As Chief People Officer

People Leader Completes Company's Lead Team

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON), the leading connected fitness platform, today announced the appointment of Dalana Brand as Peloton's Chief People Officer (CPO), effective March 13, 2023. As a seasoned executive with significant global leadership experience in multiple industries, Brand joins the team with a strong reputation for organizational transformation. She will report to CEO Barry McCarthy and serve as a member of the leadership team, leading the company's Global People Team.

Dalana Brand

"Talent density has been a top priority for me at Peloton. Dalana's addition is the culmination of that strategy, rounding out and completing the leadership team," said McCarthy. "As we continue Peloton's transformation and pivot to growth, her vision and leadership will be critical to our success."

Brand previously served as Chief People and Diversity Officer at Twitter, where she led the company's global workforce and accelerated the progress to create an inclusive people experience. She joined the team in 2018, serving as Vice President of People Experience and Head of Inclusion & Diversity. Before joining Twitter, Brand was Vice President of Total Rewards for Electronic Arts and previously held senior leadership positions at the Whirlpool Corporation.

"I've made a career out of fostering inclusive employee experiences and leading with transparency and accountability," said Brand. "I'm thrilled to join the team at Peloton as the company continues striving to make fitness accessible for all."

Brand is relocating from California and will be based in New York City.

About Peloton:
Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) is the leading connected fitness platform with a highly engaged community of nearly 7 million Members worldwide. A category innovator at the nexus of fitness, technology, and media, Peloton's first-of-its-kind subscription platform seamlessly combines innovative hardware, distinctive software, and exclusive content. Its world-renowned instructors, coach and motivate Members to be the best version of themselves anytime, anywhere. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton continues to scale across the US, UK, Canada, Germany, and Australia. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com.

PRESS CONTACT:
Ben Boyd
press@onepeloton.com


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2012318/Dalana_Brand_Headshot.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224684/Peloton_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/peloton-appoints-dalana-brand-as-chief-people-officer-301759859.html

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.