Defensive Networks, LLC: Shamrock Consulting Group Announces Rebrand to Defensive Networks

With a New Brand Name and Purpose, Defensive Networks Takes Aim to Disrupt Legacy VARs, MSPs, MSSPs and Channel Partners in Next-Generation Technology Space

EL SEGUNDO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2023 / Shamrock Consulting Group, a leading provider of network, cybersecurity, and information technology solutions, today announced its rebranding as Defensive Networks. The change reflects the company's continued commitment to being a purveyor of next-generation solutions, delivering innovative and effective technologies to its clients in both the cloud-delivered services and connectivity arenas.



Defensive Networks Logo

Shamrock Consulting Group announces rebrand to Defensive Networks with new logo, brand identity and website.

"The rebranding to Defensive Networks is a major milestone for our company," said Paul Cooney, President and CEO of Defensive Networks. "Our new name better reflects our focus on our multi-layered approach helping our clients defend their data, networks and critical assets against both cyber threats, and outages. At Shamrock, our team was very 'defensive' of our clients in every way. We made sure our customers had the best pricing, best network design, and best implementation experience possible. Our new branding embodies our objective to be the best client advocate in the industry. We are proud to continue serving our clients with the same level of expertise and dedication that has earned us a reputation as a trusted partner."

Shamrock Consulting Group was founded in 2008 to bring tactical expertise to large and midsized organizations, eliminating guesswork from complex technological decisions. Since its foundation, the Shamrock team has had the privilege of working with over 1,500 businesses, ranging from small startups to over 85 Fortune 1000 companies. The name "Defensive" spawned from a Shamrock 2017 stealth project called "Defensive Labs," which conducted advanced hacker-attack simulations against popular security and networking technologies to help build out the Shamrock's guidelines for best practices in designing defense-in-depth reference architectures for its customers.

Under the new name of Defensive Networks, the team will continue to offer a wide range of solutions and services, with a refined focus to six core areas: Zero Trust, Cloud Native Security, Networks, Hyperscale, Unified Collaboration, and Information Management. With its highly skilled team of consultants, and portfolio of advanced technology, Defensive Networks helps organizations of all sizes defend their brand, their people, their time, and their budget.

The rebranding also includes a new logo, website, published research, and marketing materials that were premiered on the company's announcement live stream this morning. The new name and visual identity are designed to better align with the company's mission and values, and better communicate its offering of next-generation solutions to clients and prospects.

"We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter as Defensive Networks," said Ben Ferguson, Executive Vice President of the company. "We believe that our rebranding will be an effective messaging tool in helping both current customers and prospects, as we narrow our focus of expertise to the six core areas where we believe we are most exceptional. Having a more refined scope of domain expertise allows us to continue to bring more value to our customers through research and data-driven insights that aid our customers in making smarter, more informed decisions."

For more information about Defensive Networks and its services, please visit the company's website at www.Defensive.com.

About Defensive Networks:

Defensive Networks, formerly Shamrock Consulting Group, is a leading provider of advanced Cybersecurity and Network Management Solutions. With its highly skilled team of security experts and advanced technology, the company helps organizations of all sizes protect their digital assets and maintain the secure operation and uptime of their business.

