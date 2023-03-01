Skeena Resources zeigte erneut großartige Bohrergebnisse und stärkte die Zone 21A West, Victoria Gold meldete eine Goldproduktion von über 150.000 Unzen im Jahr 2022 in Verbindung mit robusten Goldpreisen und Consolidated Uranium meldete vielversprechende Uran- und Vanadiumuntersuchungsergebnisse aus seinem regionalen Feldprogramm 2022 auf dem Uran-Vanadium-Projekt Laguna Salada in der argentinischen Provinz Chubut. Unternehmen im Überblick: Consolidated Uranium Inc. ? https://www.consolidateduranium.com/ ISIN: CA45935R1055 , WKN: A3CVY0 , FRA: 1WM.F , TSXV: CUR.V Weitere Videos von Consolidated Uranium Inc. ? https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/consolidated-uranium-inc/ Skeena Resources Ltd. ISIN: CA83056P8064 , WKN: A2H52X , FRA: RXF.F , TSXV: SKE.V , Valor: 38809820 Weitere Videos von Skeena Resources Ltd. ? https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/skeena-resources-ltd/ Victoria Gold Corp. ? https://www.vitgoldcorp.com/ ISIN: CA92625W5072 , WKN: A2PVRH , FRA: VI9A.F , TSX: VGCX.TO , Valor: 51180022 Weitere Videos von Victoria Gold Corp. ? https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/victoria-gold-corp/ Abonniere unseren kostenlosen Newsletter (Englisch) ?: https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Abonniere unseren kostenlosen Newsletter (Deutsch) ?: https://eepurl.com/08pAn Gold Uranium Development Production Exploration Newsflash Bergbauaktien Investitionen Börse Minen RohstoffTV