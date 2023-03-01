Calibo, a leading product and platform company and maker of the industry's first end-to-end self-service software development platform, has appointed Loïc Giraud as Chief Operating Officer and Adrian Heim as Vice President, Head of Sales and Marketingeffective March 1. Both executives will directly steer Calibo's growth initiatives by building the sales, marketing, customer success, and global operations departments, while building strategic partnerships.

"Calibo's self-service development platform simplifies the typically complex digital landscape, accelerates product innovation, and enhances the developer experience. Its numerous capabilities position Calibo to be a platform leader in both end-to-end software development and data engineering," said Giraud. "I am very excited to be a part of Calibo's leadership team and empower customers to realize the strategic business value of leveraging the platform for both digital and data initiatives. I am fully convinced about its value proposition and look forward to collaborating with key players in the industry to deliver this mission."

Loïc Giraud was most recently the Global Head of Digital at Novartis, where he spearheaded several successful and award winning digital transformation initiatives for the pharmaceutical giant. In his 14-plus-year stint with Novartis, Loïc played key roles as Head of IT Data, Data science, Analytics and IntegrationHead Design and Architectureand Global Head of Business IntelligenceHe is credited to have established Novartis' first global competence center for the distributed teams supporting Drug Development, HR, Finance, Technical Operation, and Sales.

Giraud worked at Mars, Incorporated from 2002 and 2008, where he drove Analytics and Digital Marketing functions for the multinational manufacturer and animal care services provider.

"I was always searching for best-in-class ways to help my customers accelerate time to value on an end-to-end scale," said Heim. "Calibo has built an incredibly innovative and comprehensive platform that gives today's business leaders exactly what they're searching for: An efficient, cost-effective way to develop digital capabilities and increase productivity and competitiveness in the process. I feel very fortunate to join Calibo's team and look forward to driving future growth."

Adrian Heim carries over22 years of experience driving sales for some of the fastest-growing tech companies, including Snowflake and MongoDB, as well as some of the largest IT companies like Oracle and IBM. Heim is joining from Snowflake, where he was the first country manager in Switzerland and built a now very successful sales organization from scratch. During his four-plus-year tenure, Heim and his team were able to win numerous customers across all industries and segments and build strategic alliances with partners. He also worked with high potential clients and developed them into becoming some of the most strategic and vocal customers of Snowflake. Prior to Snowflake he held a similar role at MongoDB, where he also joined pre-IPO. At Oracle, he became one of the youngest Global Key Account Directors after he scaled a Fortune 500 company to become one of Oracle's top global customers. In this role, he led an international team of sales professionals across all portfolios. Heim's career started at IBM, where he spent over 12 years in and around IBM in various sales, partner, partner marketing, and sales leadership roles. He earned his B.S in Business Administration at the University of Applied Sciences in Zurich.

Both Loïc and Adrian will report to Calibo's CEO Scott Sandschafer.

"Loïc and Adrian bring an unparalleled level of strategic expertise for us. Both are proven business leaders with a solid track record of performance," said Sandschafer. "I am confident they will help build on the momentum we have established in 2022, and will play an instrumental role in steering Calibo's market leadership in the years to come."

About Calibo

Calibo is a leading digital product and platform company. It is the maker of industry's first, end-to-end, cloud based self-service development platform which helps enterprises accelerate product development and data engineering from ideation to operationalization. Enterprises across the world of all sizes can realize faster time to market for their digital initiatives by using Calibo's platform. It improves developer experience and productivity by leveraging best-in-breed technology, tool chains, out of the box processes and intelligent automation.

