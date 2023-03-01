San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2023) - Diamond Real Estate Group, a luxury and investment real estate brokerage, has announced the launch of its proprietary, AI-powered platform that is designed to identify potential real estate investment opportunities and generate sales leads. Founder/CEO Matthew Martinez, states that Diamond Real Estate Group will use its software to expand its ability to sell and lease premium residential and commercial properties, develop vacant land, and fix and flip investment properties in Northern California.

Diamond Real Estate Group, a complete suite of real estate services

"We are excited to launch our AI-driven software that will help us to seamlessly buy, sell, and invest in luxury real estate across the San Francisco Bay area and Napa Valley," says Martinez. "Our system leverages big data, social media, and artificial intelligence so that we can minimize our workload while maximizing our sales productivity."

Diamond Real Estate Group's platform will form the foundation of the company's customer-first approach to real estate investing, which includes a listing coordinator, committed buyer specialists, transaction coordinator, marketing team, designers, web developers, client care coordinator, inside sales agent, and concierge.

"We are already seeing the benefits of our new platform when we purchase or sell houses, condominiums, multi-unit buildings and income/investment properties," says Martinez. "We are able to save more time while still ensuring that our clients have the best possible experience during complex real estate transactions."

Diamond Real Estate Group, an international, tech-powered brokerage that specializes in the sale and lease of premium real estate, was founded by Matthew Martinez. Diamond Real Estate Group makes the process of buying, selling, and investing in real estate as streamlined and stress-free as possible. The company also runs a special program to help investors find private, under-market investment opportunities. It has purchased and renovated 25+ properties and regularly shares on social media its suggestions for how to maximize resale value with all buyers and sellers.

For more information about Diamond Real Estate Group, please see the company's website or contact:

Founder/CEO Matthew Martinez

Matthew Martinez, Diamond Real Estate Group

1-800-661-5080

matthew@diamondgroupestates.com

