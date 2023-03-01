GRYPHTECH INC.: RE/MAX Releases Upgraded Global Referrals Platform Powered by GryphTech

The refreshed RE/MAX Global Referrals Platform will translate referrals across more than 50 languages for the network of over 140,000 agents.

MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2023 / RE/MAX, LLC, one of the leading global real estate franchisors, with more than 140,000 agents in over 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories, announced the launch of its new Global Referrals Platform at the annual R4® Convention in Las Vegas, on February 28, 2023 powered by their technology partner, GryphTech, of Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. GryphTech has been a technology provider to RE/MAX regions for over 25 years.





RE/MAX® RELEASES UPGRADED GLOBAL REFERRALS PLATFORM POWERED BY GRYPHTECH

THE REFRESHED RE/MAX GLOBAL REFERRALS PLATFORM WILL TRANSLATE REFERRALS ACROSS MORE THAN 50 LANGUAGES FOR THE NETWORK OF OVER 140,000 AGENTS.





Carlos Matias, CEO of GryphTech explained, "The RE/MAX Global Referrals Platform connects the entire world-wideRE/MAX network of over 140,000 agents. The solution provides a secure and easy to use platform allowing agents towork together and communicate in different languages on behalf of their buyers and sellers in different countries,creating a truly global cooperation network."

The Global Referrals Platform will allow agents to send, receive and track referral requests from any agent in any country where RE/MAX has a presence. The platform supports multiple languages and currencies with integrated translation tools to facilitate communications between agents that speak different languages.

Agents can now create their own personal network of agents in their local city or around the world by adding other agents they would potentially like to do business with. They can search by country, language, and area of specialization such as residential and commercial. To help expand their referral network, the platform's algorithm will present them with additional suggested agents based on a sophisticated scoring system using their profile preferences.

Shawna Gilbert, RE/MAX Senior Vice President, Global and Commercial, is excited about the new way for RE/MAX agents to search for, connect with, and exchange referrals with other RE/MAX agents. "The process of makingreferrals around the world is now so much easier. The vast RE/MAX network can now access this premier technology and it's a major leap forward in further strengthening the connection between RE/MAX agents worldwide."

The important details of each referral is easily included for review by each agent, including specific referral terms, and referral fees. The result is connecting high performing agents with one another, regardless of country or language, to provide their clients the highest level of service possible.

About GryphTech

GryphTech is a global leader in integrated real estate management platforms and the preferred choice of real estate franchise networks around the world. PropTech Solutions Inc., the holding company of GryphTech, was founded by international real estate authority, Carlos Matias and has the largest user base of real estate agents in the world

outside of the US and Canada on its platforms.

Lean more about GryphTech's solutions for international real estate companies.

Contact Information

Carlos Matias

CEO

cmatias@gryphtech.com

(416)-362-0543

SOURCE: GryphTech

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/741563/REMAXR-Releases-Upgraded-Global-Referrals-Platform-Powered-by-GryphTech