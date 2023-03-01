Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2023) - You are welcome to join Forum Energy Metals (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) at the Red Cloud Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase on Thursday, March 2nd and Friday, March 3rd followed by the Investor Exchange Booth #2825 at the 2023 PDAC, being held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Sunday March 5th through Wednesday March 8th.

Technical meetings with management and partnering inquiries on Forum's portfolio of uranium, copper, nickel and cobalt projects in Saskatchewan, Nunavut and Idaho can be arranged with Dr. Rebecca Hunter, Vice President, Exploration and the Forum team at our booth, or contact: Rick Mazur, President & CEO, to arrange a time for an off site meeting mazur@forumenergymetals.com; 604-630-1585

Dr. Rebecca Hunter, VP, Exploration will be presenting at the Red Cloud Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase at 2:10pm on Thursday, March 2nd. Dr. Hunter will review the Company's recent uranium drill program in the Athabasca Basin, the advancement of its Thelon Basin uranium acquisition of uranium deposits formerly discovered by Cameco Corporation and review of its energy metal properties - copper, nickel and cobalt.

About Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) is a diversified energy metal company with uranium, copper, nickel, and cobalt projects in Saskatchewan, Canada's Number One Rated mining province for exploration and development, a strategic uranium land position in Nunavut and a strategic cobalt land position in the Idaho Cobalt Belt. For further information: www.forumenergymetals.com

