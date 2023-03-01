Kelvin View, Sandton, South Africa--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2023) - Alleluia Ministries International, founded by Pastor Alph Lukau in 2002, celebrated its 21st anniversary at its headquarters in South Africa.





AMI's 21st anniversary was celebrated with a dinner at Sandton Convention Centre in the presence of politicians, dignitaries, AMI country leaders and followers from across the globe.

The 21st anniversary was also marked by the completion of a 40-day fast with Pastor Alph Lukau by 1.8 million people across the world. This 40-day annual fast done for spiritual empowerment and prophetic alignment and led by Pastor Alph was undertaken by millions of his followers across continents, online and offsite.

At the ministry celebrations, which witnessed a performance by Radical AMI Youth, the ministry's achievements in the last two decades were highlighted as more than 20,000 pastors have graduated and are serving the calling of Christ across continents.

Addressing his 15 million followers worldwide, Pastor Alph Lukau reiterated his vow to continue being the servant of God, and said, "We celebrate 21 Years of walking with God, 21 years of grace and power, 21 years of faith and dominion and 21 years of ever growing in Jehovah and we are on the path to conquer the world for Christ."

About Pastor Alph Lukau:

Pastor Alph Lukau is the senior Pastor and General Overseer of Alleluia Ministries International which he founded in February 2002 in Johannesburg. Pastor Alph Lukau is followed worldwide for his perfection in service delivery and continues to set excellence in Ministry.

About Alleluia Ministries International :

Alleluia Ministries International is a Bible-believing Christian Church, with its foundation rooted in the word of God. Alleluia Ministries International has over 15 million followers and has grown to over 45 churches around the world in the last 21 years.

