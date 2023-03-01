NexCore Group LLC: NexCore Group Wins 2022 HREI Insights Award for Best New Medical Office Buildings and Other Outpatient Facilities

Healthcare Real Estate Insights awards NexCore Group the 2022 HREI Insights Award for their Doctors' Pavilion at HCA North Cypress Campus development.

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2023 / NexCore Group was selected as the recipient of the 2022 Healthcare Real Estate Insights (HREI) 2022 Insights Award for Best New Medical Office Buildings and Other Outpatient Facilities (100,000 square feet or more). The Denver-based healthcare, life sciences, and senior living real estate developer accepted this national award on March 1, 2023, at the Revista Medical Real Estate Investment Forum in Bonita Springs, Florida.

Doctors' Pavilion at HCA North Cypress Campus

Established in 2013, the HREI Insights Awards is the first and only national award dedicated to recognizing excellence in healthcare real estate development and leadership. With the addition of the 2022 Insights award, NexCore's projects and professionals have now been named Finalists 24 times and Winners seven times.

NexCore received the 2022 HREI Insights award for their Doctors' Pavilion at HCA North Cypress Campus development, a four-story, multi-specialty physician office building spanning 112,505 square feet. This state-of-the-art healthcare facility was developed as a real estate joint venture between NexCore and physicians in the Houston area; NexCore's collaborative development approach with HCA Healthcare and physicians provided a partnership that focused on patients' quality of care while also aligning the interests of the physicians who wanted to have genuine ownership of the real estate alongside NexCore.

"On-campus healthcare real estate is complex, and there are many stakeholders," said Jim Hartmann, Senior Vice President of NexCore Group. "Our entrepreneurial approach in customizing a real estate ownership structure that meets the expectations of our physician investors is truly a win-win for the hospital, physicians, and our investment in these projects."

Located just outside Houston, the Doctors' Pavilion at HCA North Cypress Campus is a comprehensive healthcare destination that includes physician office space and an outpatient ambulatory surgery center. This coordinated care model improves the efficiency, quality, and convenience of care in one facility.

NexCore Group has demonstrated long-standing success and industry expertise in healthcare real estate development. Todd Varney, Chief Development Officer of NexCore Group said, "NexCore is thrilled to accept this award and remains committed to providing state-of-the-art developments to enhance outcomes for everyone involved. Congrats to our team, our physician partners, and HCA for making this possible."

About Doctors' Pavilion at HCA North Cypress Campus:

Winner of the "Best New Development, MOBs and Other Outpatient Facilities, More than 100,000 Square Feet" award, the Doctors' Pavilion at HCA North Cypress Campus is a four-story, 112,505 square foot multispecialty Medical Office Building (MOB) located in the North Cypress suburb of Houston, TX. North Cypress Land Ventures selected NexCore to develop a MOB with an ambulatory surgery center (ASC). The goal was to provide patients easy access to top-quality healthcare with multiple, diverse services under one roof. To execute this vision, NexCore led a lean design initiative, studied patient/provider experiences and best practices, and developed initiatives that increased efficiencies and created a more positive patient experience.

The completed development enabled physicians and surgeons to be housed in the same place, allowing for a more streamlined patient experience. Additionally, the collaborative partnership between NexCore and Houston-based physicians gave providers more control over the quality of patient care. The development also shortened commute times for physicians and surgeons while alleviating previous parking constraints using a ticket validation system.

The Doctors' Pavilion at HCA North Cypress Campus was joined by two additional NexCore projects selected as 2022 HREI finalists:

- Beaumont Outpatient Campus - Livonia

- The Gallery at Port Orange

NexCore Group LLC

NexCore Group LLC is a national healthcare real estate investment and development company that focuses on acquiring, developing, owning, and managing purpose-built facilities for healthcare, senior living, and science and technology. Since its founding in 2004, NexCore has successfully completed over $5.5 billion in real estate transactions throughout 25 states, developed and acquired over 15.2 million square feet of healthcare, science, and senior living communities, and currently manages over $3.3 billion in assets spanning 7.6 million square feet. NexCore is headquartered in Denver, with regional offices in Bethesda, Charlotte, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Orlando, Phoenix, and Seattle.

Healthcare Real Estate Insights and the HREI Insights Awards

Founded in 2003, Healthcare Real Estate Insights (HREI) is the nation's first and only print and digital media organization entirely devoted to covering healthcare real estate (HRE) development, financing, and investment. The HREI Insights Awards began in 2003 and are the first and only national awards dedicated to recognizing excellence in healthcare real estate development and executive leadership. The 2022 HREI Insights Awards winners were announced on March 1, 2023, at the Revista Medical Real Estate Investment Forum at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point in Bonita Springs, FL. For more information on the awards, please visit HREInsights.com.

