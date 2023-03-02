MILC Metaverse to Host Alpha Film Festival in the Metaverse

The MILC platform is partnering with The Film Verdict to bring international film festival to the metaverse for the first time.

MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2023 / MILC (Media Industry Licensing Content), founded by Hendrik Hey, is pleased to announce that they are partnering with Film Verdict, led by Eric Mika, for the first-ever film festival in the Metaverse, the Alpha Film Festival.

Since the launching of its platform, MILC has had a goal of bridging the gap between content creators and their audiences, and the Alpha Film Festival will successfully achieve that goal for those in the film industry. The festival is tailored to both general audiences and industry members and will provide them with a unique experience in the metaverse. Participants will have the opportunity to hear from filmmakers pushing the boundaries and about how new technology is currently reshaping the film industry.

"This festival is for everybody," said Hey. "We have a collection of top-end short filmmakers from around the world creating content around themes relating to the future. Fans will be able to vote on their favorites. It will feel inclusive and non-traditional."

The program will showcase a total of 30 short films from around the world and this industry-changing event is set to take place March 3rd through the 7th in the MILC Metaverse.

In addition to the collection of short films, there will also be live events and panel discussions broken down into three separate topics. One event, named Present is Prologue, will discuss visions of the future past, another, titled Behold This Strange Intelligence, will discuss AI, and the third event, titled Kings of Infinite Space, will discuss Machinima, games, and films.

"The metaverse is going to fundamentally change how we distribute and view film," Hey said. "The film festival will be trial and error, and it won't be perfect, but it will build on the public's interest in arts in the virtual world and create an example of what metaverse festivals can be."

You can purchase your tickets to the first Alpha Film Festival at shop.milc.global/.

