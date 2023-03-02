Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2023) - CENTR Brands Corp. (CSE: CNTR) (FSE: 303) (OTCQB: CNTRF) ("CENTR" or the "Company") is thrilled to announce that George Stroumboulopoulos, a multi-faceted storyteller, broadcaster, producer and filmmaker, has invested in the Company. This investment will not only provide the marketing support needed to fuel CENTR's growth, but also bring valuable insight and industry connections to the table.

CENTR is a people-focused company on a mission to provide natural, wellness-oriented functional beverages that help facilitate those moments in life when you want to Find Your CENTR. George will help inspire more of those moments in everyone's lives when we stop and unwind with purpose and intent. George, a talented storyteller with over 30 years of working in television and radio, reaches a global audience through his weekly Apple Music radio show, STROMBO, which is heard in 165+ countries and has over 70 million subscribers. He also curates an online book club, Strombo's Lit, for Apple Books.

"CENTR Brands couldn't be more excited to partner with George. The company's whole ethos is all about delivering moments of clarity and focus. George is about similar values and has spent his career connecting people with a myriad ways of finding their center. He brings significant knowledge and experience to the table. CENTR is honored to have him on board as an investor," said Arjan Chima, CEO of the Company. "His expertise in storytelling and industry connections will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand our reach. Our current portfolio provides product solutions that work perfectly with the modern consumer's 'wellness journey'. Our innovation pipeline is clear and focused. Stombo lives the virtues we at CENTR Brands believe in. We are confident that a partnership with this cultural icon will help CENTR Brands change the way people live and take our company to the next level."

George Stroumboulopoulos said, "I'm very excited to be a part of CENTR and to contribute to its growth and success. CENTR's mission is wellness-oriented and this lines up with my values and approach to life. My job will be to utilize the power of authentic storytelling and lean in on this mission. Based on what I've seen and will be a part of developing, CENTR is an innovative and forward-thinking company that cares about its community."

About George Stroumboulopoulos

George Stroumboulopoulos is a multi-faceted storyteller, broadcaster, producer and filmmaker.

Weekly, he connects with audiences worldwide through his Apple Music radio show, STROMBO, which reaches 160+ countries, reaching over 70 million subscribers globally. George also curates a book club for Apple Books aptly called Strombo's Lit.



His career in television and radio broadcasting spans three decades, honing his skills as the host and executive producer of the iconic programs George Stroumboulopoulos Tonight and The Hour, both broadcast by Canada's national broadcaster, the CBC. George has also left his mark on CNN with his talk show Stroumboulopoulos, as well as anchoring Hockey Night in Canada, the nation's most-watched television show. George was also the host and producer of Canada's premiere culture show, The New Music. Throughout his career, George has conducted intimate conversations with original thinkers and bright lights, including Lebron James, Angela Davis, Michelle Yeoh, King Charles, Lady Gaga, David Bowie, Umberto Eco, and so many more.



Beyond his broadcasting achievements, George has long advocated for numerous social causes. He was appointed as Canada's first Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), travelling with the organization to Haiti, Pakistan, and Syria. In his home country, he established the George Stroumboulopoulos Music Therapy Scholarship, which provides funding for music therapy education. He also works closely with Innocence Canada, the Canadian Drug Policy Coalition, the Michael J. Fox Foundation, and serves on the board of Artists for Peace and Justice Canada.



George has received an Honorary Doctorate of Laws from the University of Calgary and was one of the first three Canadians recognized as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum.



Through this work, George has amassed over 1.4 million followers on social media and garnered over 23 million views on YouTube.

About CENTR Brands Corp.

CENTR Brands Corp. is one of North America's leading functional wellness beverage companies. The Company develops and markets non-alcoholic, functional beverages and powders for the global market. The Company produces CENTR and CENTR Sugar Free, both sparkling, low calorie CBD beverages; CENTR Instant, a family of on-the-go, adaptogen-based CBD powders; and CENTR Enhanced, a refreshing, ZERO calorie, non-CBD, nootropic and adaptogen sparkling water incorporating a variety of science-backed ingredients.

For more information on CENTR Brands visit www.findyourcentr.com or contact us at media@findyourcentr.com. Be sure to follow us on social media @findyourcentr and @drinkcentr. Consumers that do not yet have a local CENTR Brands retailer can visit our online store at: www.findyourcentr.com.

