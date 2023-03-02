Miami Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2023) - Quartile 3 Robotics, a software company in Miami Beach, has launched their cloud based Xina AI - a voice-ordering application for restaurants and hotels.

Restaurants continually seek innovative ways to improve their efficiency, reduce costs, and provide exceptional customer service. Through Xina AI's advancements and utilization of voice technology, restaurant customers can take advantage of voice commands to place their orders through kiosks or mobile devices. Xina then asks questions to determine the meal specifics, such as size, flavor, cooking temperature, and side items. She also offers item upgrades and upsells drinks, side items, and desserts.

In restaurants with wait staff and no self-ordering, staff members can speak the order on the customer's behalf, saving time and giving confidence to the customer that the order was placed correctly. Whether it's self-order or a server assisted, all patrons can view the order on their smartphone; this allows guests to have multiple payment options, including splitting costs per headcount or separating expenses by item. Various restaurants can utilize this range of services as it works as a standalone technology or in tandem with other POS systems.

Xina AI charges a percentage of the total check, which makes it a beneficial tool for businesses looking to stay competitive in a rapidly changing market. It can help cut labor costs, reduce wait times, and allow skilled workers to focus on providing excellent service. Xina AI also offers deep insights into product sales and customer patterns.

Xina aims to be a game changer for the restaurant and hotel industry by improving order accuracy and providing a high level of knowledge for customers, according to Quartile 3 Robotics founder Carl Sconnely.

For more information about Quartile 3 Robotics and Xina AI voice ordering app, visit its website at www.xina.ai.

About Xina AI

