Jumio, the leading provider of automated, end-to-end identity proofing, risk assessment and eKYC solutions, today announced its participation and exhibition at the Gartner Identity Access Management Summit, taking place March 6-7 in London.

On March 6 at 2 p.m. GMT, Jumio CTO Stuart Wells will take the stage to present "The Ever-Increasing Sophistication of Fraudsters." Deepfakes have been a looming fraud risk over the past few years, but as technology continues to become more sophisticated, so do fraud attempts that can hurt an enterprise's bottom line. How do businesses implement and maintain the latest security measures while also providing a positive end-user experience for good customers?

Throughout the summit, attendees can also visit Jumio at stand #210 to learn how the Jumio KYX Platform can help accelerate digital trust throughout the entire customer journey.

What

Gartner Identity Access Management Summit 2023 helps IAM and security leaders make the right decisions about which identity-first security initiatives to prioritize, how to modernize existing staffing models and whether to invest in new tools to take their organization's security posture into the identity-first era.

Special Jumio Session: Learn about the evolution of fraud attempts used to circumvent the identity verification and biometric authentication, and the new technology advancements available to empower IAM teams, protect the ecosystems of businesses and keep good customers happy in this evolving digital age.

When

Gartner Identity Access Management Summit: March 6-7, 2023

Special Jumio Session: Monday, March 6 at 2 p.m. GMT

Where

Gartner Identity Access Management Summit: InterContinental Hotel London The O2

Special Jumio Session: Exhibit Showcase Theater 2, InterContinental Hotel London The O2

About Jumio

Jumio helps organizations to know and trust their customers online. From account opening to ongoing monitoring, the Jumio KYX Platform provides advanced risk signals, identity proofing and compliance solutions that help you accurately establish, maintain and reassert trust.

Leveraging advanced technology including automation, biometrics, AI/machine learning, liveness detection and no-code orchestration with hundreds of data sources, Jumio helps organizations fight fraud and financial crime, onboard good customers faster and meet regulatory compliance including KYC and AML. Jumio has processed more than 1 billion transactions spanning over 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions.

Based in Palo Alto, Jumio operates globally with offices in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. Jumio is backed by Centana Growth Partners, Great Hill Partners and Millennium Technology Value Partners.

For more information, please visit jumio.com.

