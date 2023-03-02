Royal DSM: DSM publishes 2022 Integrated Annual Report

HEERLEN, Netherlands, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal DSM, a global purpose-led, performance-driven leader in Health, Nutrition & Bioscience, today announces the publication of its 2022 Integrated Annual Report (IAR).





The 2022 IAR contains detailed insights into DSM's financial and non-financial progress during a year in which the company announced the sale of its remaining Materials businesses and an intended merger of equals with Firmenich to establish the leading creation and innovation partner in nutrition, beauty and well-being.

The report provides further information on the company's People, Planet and Profit performance in 2022, including further significant climate action plus an initial update of DSM's Food System Commitments related to health for people, health for the planet and healthy livelihoods.

KPMG provided a reasonable assurance opinion on the non-financial information, at a comparable level to its audit of the financial statements, in the 2022 IAR.

The 2022 report is available via https://annualreport.dsm.com/ar2022/ where a downloadable version in the ESEF format as specified by the European Commission in the Regulatory Technical Standard on ESEF (Regulation (EU) 2019/815) is also available.

DSM

Royal DSM is a global, purpose-led company in Health, Nutrition & Bioscience, applying science to improve the health of people, animals and the planet. DSM's purpose is to create brighter lives for all. DSM's products and solutions address some of the world's biggest challenges while simultaneously creating economic, environmental and societal value for all its stakeholders - customers, employees, shareholders, and society at large. The company was founded in 1902 and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at www.dsm.com.

