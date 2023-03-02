Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.03.2023
02.03.2023
Royal DSM: DSM publishes 2022 Integrated Annual Report

HEERLEN, Netherlands, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal DSM, a global purpose-led, performance-driven leader in Health, Nutrition & Bioscience, today announces the publication of its 2022 Integrated Annual Report (IAR).

DSM Logo.

The 2022 IAR contains detailed insights into DSM's financial and non-financial progress during a year in which the company announced the sale of its remaining Materials businesses and an intended merger of equals with Firmenich to establish the leading creation and innovation partner in nutrition, beauty and well-being.

The report provides further information on the company's People, Planet and Profit performance in 2022, including further significant climate action plus an initial update of DSM's Food System Commitments related to health for people, health for the planet and healthy livelihoods.

KPMG provided a reasonable assurance opinion on the non-financial information, at a comparable level to its audit of the financial statements, in the 2022 IAR.

The 2022 report is available via https://annualreport.dsm.com/ar2022/ where a downloadable version in the ESEF format as specified by the European Commission in the Regulatory Technical Standard on ESEF (Regulation (EU) 2019/815) is also available.

DSM
Royal DSM is a global, purpose-led company in Health, Nutrition & Bioscience, applying science to improve the health of people, animals and the planet. DSM's purpose is to create brighter lives for all. DSM's products and solutions address some of the world's biggest challenges while simultaneously creating economic, environmental and societal value for all its stakeholders - customers, employees, shareholders, and society at large. The company was founded in 1902 and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at www.dsm.com.

Or find us on:
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/3108
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/DSM
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/DSMcompany
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/dsmcompany

For more information

DSM Media Relations

Gareth Mead

tel. +31 (0) 45 5782420

email media.contacts@dsm.com

DSM Investor Relations

Dave Huizing

tel. +31 (0) 45 5782864

email investor.relations@dsm.com

Forward-looking statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to DSM's future (financial) performance and position. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of DSM and information currently available to the company. DSM cautions readers that such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and therefore it should be understood that many factors can cause actual performance and position to differ materially from these statements. DSM has no obligation to update the statements contained in this press release, unless required by law. The English language version of the press release is leading.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/329419/dsm_logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dsm-publishes-2022-integrated-annual-report-301759920.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
