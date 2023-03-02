Adolf Goetzberger, the founder of the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE and an early proponent of photovoltaics, passed away on Feb. 24 at the age of 94.From pv magazine Germany Adolf Goetzberger, who died on Feb. 24 at the age of 94, was a key figure in the history of German solar research. Goetzberger, an experimental physicist and honorary professor in the Faculty of Physics at the University of Freiburg, founded the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE in 1981. That same year, he developed the idea of agrivoltaics in cooperation with Armin Zastrow. Goetzberger ...

