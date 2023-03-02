Multiple deals over the last six months have shown that solar panel manufacturers are using long-term solar module supply agreements with developers to drive factory finance.From pv magazine USA Since the signing of the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), more than 10 companies have announced between 50 GW and 80 GW of solar silicon, wafer, cell and module manufacturing capacity in the United States. The Solar Energy Industries Association's (SEIA) roadmap optimistically targets 50 GW of solar module manufacturing capacity. As a result, some analysts see the potential for the USA to emerge as a ...

