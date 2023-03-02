Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Zweite Raketenstufe gezündet! Fast 30% Kursgewinn & neues Hoch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DHRD ISIN: US2236226062 Ticker-Symbol: CGI1 
Tradegate
28.02.23
11:33 Uhr
36,380 Euro
-0,440
-1,20 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COWEN INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COWEN INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,42037,32009:58
0,0000,00028.02.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALBIREO PHARMA
ALBIREO PHARMA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALBIREO PHARMA INC41,600+0,17 %
ALIMAK GROUP AB6,290-24,85 %
BW OFFSHORE LIMITED2,612+0,46 %
COWEN INC36,380-1,20 %
GRAM CAR CARRIERS ASA13,3000,00 %
LOVE PHARMA INC0,0010,00 %
PHARNEXT0,0000,00 %
Q BATTERY METALS CORP0,071+2,31 %
TOOTSIE ROLL INDUSTRIES INC40,600-0,98 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.