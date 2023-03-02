Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Genmab A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 3 March 2023 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0010272202 ------------------------------------------------------------ Name: Genmab ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume before change: 65,961,573 shares (DKK 65,961,573) ------------------------------------------------------------ Change: 24,359 shares (DKK 24,359) ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume after change: 65,985,932 shares (DKK 65,985,932) ------------------------------------------------------------ Subscription prices: · 2,725 shares - DKK 815.50 · 163 shares - DKK 962.00 · 804 shares - DKK 1,025.00 · 93 shares - DKK 1,032.00 · 1,107 shares - DKK 1,050.00 · 80 shares - DKK 1,136.00 · 525 shares - DKK 1,145.00 · 444 shares -DKK 1,147.50 · 428 shares - DKK 1,155.00 · 591 shares - DKK 1,161.00 · 580 shares - DKK 1,210.00 · 799 shares - DKK 1,233.00 · 3,526 shares - DKK 1,334.50 · 8,400 shares - DKK 1,427.00 · 4,094 shares - DKK 1,615.00 ------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 1 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: GMAB ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 11143 ------------------------------------------------------------ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66