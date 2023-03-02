Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
02.03.2023 | 08:34
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Genmab A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading
and official listing will take effect as per 3 March 2023 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0010272202             
------------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Genmab                
------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 65,961,573 shares (DKK 65,961,573)  
------------------------------------------------------------
Change:        24,359 shares (DKK 24,359)      
------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  65,985,932 shares (DKK 65,985,932)  
------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription prices:  ·     2,725 shares - DKK 815.50 
            ·     163 shares - DKK 962.00  
            ·     804 shares - DKK 1,025.00 
            ·     93 shares - DKK 1,032.00  
            ·     1,107 shares - DKK 1,050.00
            ·     80 shares - DKK 1,136.00  
            ·     525 shares - DKK 1,145.00 
            ·     444 shares -DKK 1,147.50  
            ·     428 shares - DKK 1,155.00 
            ·     591 shares - DKK 1,161.00 
            ·     580 shares - DKK 1,210.00 
            ·     799 shares - DKK 1,233.00 
            ·     3,526 shares - DKK 1,334.50
            ·     8,400 shares - DKK 1,427.00
            ·     4,094 shares - DKK 1,615.00
------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 1                
------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      GMAB                 
------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     11143                
------------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
