India reached almost 8.8 GW of cumulative installed rooftop PV capacity at the end of December 2022. The state of Gujarat led in terms of deployment, with a 24% share of rooftop solar installations.From pv magazine India India installed 1.6 GW of rooftop solar in 2022, down almost 6% year on year, according to Mercom India's latest market report. It said that about 42% of installations throughout the year were in the industrial segment. The residential, commercial, and government segments respectively accounted for 32%, 25%, and 1% of the total new capacity additions. Mercom India said cumulative ...

