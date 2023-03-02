Rugged embedded computer brand, Cincoze, will make its grand debut at Embedded World 2023 (Hall 1, Booth 1-260) in Nuremberg, Germany on March 14-16, 2023. Cincoze has four exhibition areas around the theme "comprehensive embedded computing solutions" to showcase their wide range of product solutions for diversified applications at the industrial field end. "Rugged Embedded Fanless computers" exhibit a series of embedded computers designed to provide edge computing for harsh industrial environments. "Modular Panel PC Industrial Monitors" demonstrates display and computing solutions for HMI applications. "Embedded GPU Computers" displays models that can be equipped with GPU computing capabilities to meet the needs of large-scale real-time image processing required by AI or machine learning. "New Products" is the first time to expose new products that will be launched soon.

Rugged Embedded Fanless Computers

Cincoze's Rugged Computing DIAMOND product line which has seven series with different product positioning is designed for use in harsh industrial environments where many computers would struggle. The seven computers in the range have wide temperature, wide voltage, and industrial-grade protections, while each model offers different performance, expandability, size, power efficiency, and industry certifications. Every model supports additional I/O and functionality options through Cincoze's exclusive expansion technology CMI, CFM, and MEC modules.

Modular Panel PCs Industrial Monitors

Cincoze's Display Computing CRYSTAL product line consists of six different series, including industrial panel PCs (CV-100/P series) and monitors (CV-100/M series) for general use in industrial environments, sunlight-readable panel PCs (CS-100/P series) and monitors (CS-100/M series) for use in high brightness environments or outdoors, and the recently launched open frame panel PCs (CO-100/P series) and monitors (CO-100/M series) for seamless integration in advanced machine equipment. The CRYSTAL line offers a range of screen sizes, display ratios, touch methods, resolution, brightness, and other options to provide a complete and comprehensive selection.

Embedded GPU Computers

Cincoze's GPU Computing GOLD product line is designed for rapidly evolving AI technologies by providing the computing power needed for machine vision and AIoT in industrial environments. Cincoze will showcase the GM-1000 and GP-3000 series in the GPU Computing GOLD product line. The GM-1000 is an extreme-performance computer that supports an MXM GPU and is best suited for machine vision applications with limited installation space. The GP-3000 is Cincoze's flagship model that supports up to two full-length graphics cards with the addition of a GPU Expansion Box and can perform sophisticated and complex visual inspection or autonomous driving. The GP-3000 has three patents for its heat dissipation, expansion, and GPU card mounting bracket designs, not only solving customer pain points but also winning many awards.

New Products

Cincoze's new DS-1400 and DX-1200 rugged embedded computers will be on display. These models, based on the latest generation Intel Alder Lake-S platform, improve efficiency by 70% compared to the previous generation, making them suitable for intensive computing. Both models meet stringent safety standards and are UL certified for ICT (Information and Communication Technology) and audio-visual equipment.

Another highlight in the new product zone is the newly launched CO-100 open frame display module. The model on display has a transparent frame so you can look inside the enclosure to get a glimpse of the unique integrated structure and patented adjustable mounting bracket, while witness firsthand how they simplify the customization process and make on-site installation easy. It's not to be missed.

About Cincoze

Cincoze is a rugged embedded computer brand providing diversified embedded computer solutions tailored to market needs. Its product lines include rugged embedded computers, industrial panel PCs, industrial displays, and embedded GPU computers. Cincoze products meet various vertical markets' application needs, especially factory automation, mechanical automation, machine vision, AIoT, robotics, in-vehicle computing, smart transportation, smart warehousing, and logistics. Over the years, Cincoze has launched many innovative products and won several patents, awards and international certifications.

