Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2023) - W Labs, one of the leading digital marketing agencies specializing in the gaming and esports industries, has announced a new investment deal to expand its operations and enhance its product offerings. This comes from a direct investment by Galaxy Racer, a portfolio company of Riva Technology and Entertainment. The collaboration will allow for new and expanded innovations in digital media and marketing, and will support Galaxy Racer and other Riva Technology and Entertainment portfolio companies in achieving their goals.

W Labs has more than 15 years of experience working in the gaming and esports industries, and offers a wide range of services, including talent activation, media solutions, content production, and community management. The company is uniquely positioned to help gaming publishers and brands develop and realize their global gaming and esports ambitions.

As part of the investment deal, W Labs will be working closely with Galaxy Racer and other Riva Technology and Entertainment portfolio companies on a global level to tackle esports and gaming initiatives. This includes collaborating on the recent joint venture between Galaxy Racer and Laliga, a leading football league in Spain, to promote and expand Laliga's footprint across Gen Z and Millennials in the MENA and Indian Subcontinent region.

W Labs will also be working on commercializing intellectual property and licensing with Pikaboom, a subsidiary of Riva Technology and Entertainment group, and supporting Galaxy Racer's esports team, Nigma Galaxy, in achieving their short and long-term objectives.

"We are excited to have the support of Galaxy Racer and Riva Technology and Entertainment, and we look forward to working with them to bring new and innovative products and services to our clients across the globe," said Sasha Brodowski, CEO of W Labs.

The investment by Galaxy Racer will provide W Labs with the necessary capital to expand its services and offerings, and to continue to innovate in the digital marketing space. "W Labs is a strong addition to support the growth and synergy of the Riva Technology and Entertainment portfolio companies, and we are confident that this investment will enable us to achieve our goals in the gaming and esports industries," said Paul Roy, CEO of Riva Technology and Entertainment and CEO of Galaxy Racer.

With this new investment, W Labs is well positioned to continue its leadership in the digital marketing space, and to drive innovation and growth for the gaming and esports industries.

