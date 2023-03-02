Anzeige
PR Newswire
02.03.2023 | 10:06
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BWA Group PLC - Issue of Equity & PDMR Shareholdings

PR Newswire

London, March 2

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF REGULATION 11 OF THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU EXIT) REGULATIONS 2019/310.

2 March 2023

BWA Group PLC

("BWA" or the "Company")

Issue of Equity and Director / PDMR Shareholdings

BWA (AQSE: BWAP), which has mineral exploration licences in both Cameroon and Canada at various stages of development and is quoted on London's AQSE Growth Market, announces that it has allotted a total of 5,761,616 ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), at a price of 0.5 pence per share, in part settlement of fees due to current Directors and a consultant in respect of the half year ended 31 December 2022 (the "New Shares").

Application will be made for the New Shares to be admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market and admission is expected to become effective on 7 March 2023 ("Admission").

Following this issue, the notifiable interests in the enlarged issued share capital of the Company are as follows:

ShareholderNumber of New SharesTotal Ordinary Shares Held % of Ordinary Shares Held
Alex Borrelli *1,250,00032,566,5617.05
James Butterfield *2,100,00055,518,73912.03
James Hogg *1,250,0004,875,0011.06

Richard Battersby **
1,161,616
95,837,930
20.76

* Directors of the Company.

** Mr Battersby ceased to be a Director of the Company on 1 December 2022, but retains an unremunerated consultancy role. The issue of the new Ordinary Shares to Mr Battersby is for the period to 1 December 2022.

Total Voting Rights

Following Admission, the Company will have 461,658,507 Ordinary Shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury. Following Admission, the figure of 461,658,507 Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of BWA are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Details of the persons discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated

NameAlex BorrelliJames ButterfieldJames Hogg
Reason for notificationDirector of BWA Group PlcDirector of BWA Group PlcDirector of BWA Group Plc
Initial Initial Initial
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor		BWA Group PlcBWA Group PlcBWA Group Plc
LEI213800XG3K7PTAAG8630213800XG3K7PTAAG8630213800XG3K7PTAAG8630
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares of 0.5p eachOrdinary shares of 0.5p eachOrdinary shares of 0.5p each
Identification codeISIN: GB0033877555ISIN: GB0033877555ISIN: GB0033877555
Nature of the transactionAllotment of Ordinary Shares in part settlement of remuneration Allotment of Ordinary Shares in part settlement of remuneration Allotment of Ordinary Shares in part settlement of remuneration
Price(s) and
volume(s)		1,250,000 Ordinary Shares at 0.5p per share2,100,000
Ordinary Shares at 0.5p per share		1,250,000 Ordinary Shares at 0.5p per share
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price		N/AN/AN/A
Date of the transaction1 Dec 20221 Dec 20221 Dec 2022
Place of the transactionN/AN/AN/A

The Directors of BWA are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

For further information:

BWA Group PLC
James Butterfield
Interim Chairman		+44 7770 225253
enquiries@bwagroupplc.com

Allenby Capital Limited
Corporate Adviser
Nick Harriss/Lauren Wright
+44 20 3328 5656
