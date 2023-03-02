BWA Group PLC - Issue of Equity & PDMR Shareholdings

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF REGULATION 11 OF THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU EXIT) REGULATIONS 2019/310.

2 March 2023

BWA Group PLC

("BWA" or the "Company")

Issue of Equity and Director / PDMR Shareholdings

BWA (AQSE: BWAP), which has mineral exploration licences in both Cameroon and Canada at various stages of development and is quoted on London's AQSE Growth Market, announces that it has allotted a total of 5,761,616 ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), at a price of 0.5 pence per share, in part settlement of fees due to current Directors and a consultant in respect of the half year ended 31 December 2022 (the "New Shares").

Application will be made for the New Shares to be admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market and admission is expected to become effective on 7 March 2023 ("Admission").

Following this issue, the notifiable interests in the enlarged issued share capital of the Company are as follows:

Shareholder Number of New Shares Total Ordinary Shares Held % of Ordinary Shares Held Alex Borrelli * 1,250,000 32,566,561 7.05 James Butterfield * 2,100,000 55,518,739 12.03 James Hogg * 1,250,000 4,875,001 1.06

Richard Battersby **

1,161,616

95,837,930

20.76

* Directors of the Company.

** Mr Battersby ceased to be a Director of the Company on 1 December 2022, but retains an unremunerated consultancy role. The issue of the new Ordinary Shares to Mr Battersby is for the period to 1 December 2022.

Total Voting Rights

Following Admission, the Company will have 461,658,507 Ordinary Shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury. Following Admission, the figure of 461,658,507 Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of BWA are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

Ends -

For further information:

BWA Group PLC

James Butterfield

Chairman +44 7770 225253

enquiries@bwagroupplc.com

Allenby Capital Limited

Corporate Adviser

Nick Harriss/Lauren Wright

+44 20 3328 5656

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Details of the persons discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated

Name Alex Borrelli James Butterfield James Hogg Reason for notification Director of BWA Group Plc Director of BWA Group Plc Director of BWA Group Plc Initial Initial Initial Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction

platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor BWA Group Plc BWA Group Plc BWA Group Plc LEI 213800XG3K7PTAAG8630 213800XG3K7PTAAG8630 213800XG3K7PTAAG8630 Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 0.5p each Ordinary shares of 0.5p each Ordinary shares of 0.5p each Identification code ISIN: GB0033877555 ISIN: GB0033877555 ISIN: GB0033877555 Nature of the transaction Allotment of Ordinary Shares in part settlement of remuneration Allotment of Ordinary Shares in part settlement of remuneration Allotment of Ordinary Shares in part settlement of remuneration Price(s) and

volume(s) 1,250,000 Ordinary Shares at 0.5p per share 2,100,000

Ordinary Shares at 0.5p per share 1,250,000 Ordinary Shares at 0.5p per share Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price N/A N/A N/A Date of the transaction 1 Dec 2022 1 Dec 2022 1 Dec 2022 Place of the transaction N/A N/A N/A

