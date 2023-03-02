Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2023) - On February 16, 2023, Bitget announced its newly revitalized Launchpad with its first project for the year, Panda Farm (BBO). Panda Farm is a lightweight GameFi application deployed on Arbitrum, indicative of the Bitget team's optimism toward GameFi and relevant new projects.

In addition to GameFi, Panda Farm is the first project launched by Bitget Launchpad since its revamp.

The Panda Farm game uses pandas as the main characters, and players can compete with other players in real-time online games (such as battle games, nurturing games, and cultivating a panda's home) to earn rewards. The game has a high degree of user tolerance.

BBO (BAMBOO TOKEN) is the blockchain-based token of the Panda Farm ecosystem. It's used to adopt pandas, exchange pandas, participate in games, and use advanced features in Panda Farm. All players will gather in the community via BBO, participate in community governance, and receive incentives. BBO will also serve as an incentive for players who participate in games and contribute to the community.

Each panda is an NFT, with 4022 in supply and never increased. Before playing the game, players must adopt (mint) a panda through ETH for use in subsequent games.

In adopting a panda NFT, there is a 5% chance of obtaining an additional prop NFT. The attribute of prop NFTs includes the probability of strengthening effects.

In addition to gameplay, each Panda NFT also has the property of a collectible. After upgrading an NFT, players can sell it to interested players or collectors and profit from the premium of the NFT card.

