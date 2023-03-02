Data has evolved from an IT function to a core business capability, with companies investing in data governance, quality, access and analysis, ISG Provider Lens report says

Enterprises in the U.K. are making major investments in analytics to empower more employees and executives to make decisions based on data, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens Analytics Platforms report for the U.K. finds that an increasingly competitive business environment in the U.K., including the emergence of digital-native startups, has shifted the focus of enterprise executives from capturing and storing data to deriving value from it. This change is driving up investment in solutions for real-time insights and rapid decision making, especially embedded analytics and business intelligence (BI) platforms and data governance tools.

"Businesses in the U.K. now understand that they need to convert raw data into insights and turn those insights into stories," said Stephen Coward, EMEA lead for cognitive and analytics at ISG. "Becoming data-driven means giving more employees the tools to use more data sources."

Most enterprises in the U.K. are still at early stages of maturity in using data and analytics, the report says. They have gone from viewing data through a technology lens to focusing on its business impact. ISG expects the strong upsurge in adoption of analytics tools and platforms in 2022 to continue this year.

Organizations with less data maturity are advancing from simple data management to data governance, including improved compliance and security, ISG says. Data governance requirements in the U.K. are changing as regulations evolve: Since Brexit led to new restrictions in data sharing across borders, the government has begun taking steps to adopt new laws allowing for data sharing with specific countries, such as South Korea, to enable innovation and economic growth. It is also taking steps to replace Europe's GDPR with a new data protection law for the U.K., proposed in the Data Reform Bill.

More mature enterprises are using embedded analytics and BI platforms to achieve data literacy a deep understanding of the data they possess and how it can be used and data democratization to extend analytics capabilities to nontechnical employees, the report says. These organizations have also begun to focus on data quality.

"Once enterprises start using data to make decisions, they want to ensure it is secure and can be trusted," said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "Solution providers are stepping in with tools to raise their clients' confidence level."

In addition, the report explores other trends affecting analytics in the U.K., including the growing importance of exceptional user interfaces and the emergence of cognitive capabilities and voice-based queries.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens Analytics Platforms report for the U.K. evaluates the capabilities of 30 providers across two quadrants: Embedded Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms and Data Governance Platforms.

The report names IBM and Qlik as Leaders in both quadrants. It names Alation, Collibra, Denodo, Informatica, Microsoft, MicroStrategy, SAS, Tableau, Talend and TIBCO as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Attaccama and ThoughtSpot are named as Rising Stars companies with a "promising portfolio" and "high future potential" by ISG's definition in one quadrant each.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens Analytics Platforms report for the U.K. is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens Research

The ISG Provider Lens Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries-a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

