Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Zweite Raketenstufe gezündet! Fast 30% Kursgewinn & neues Hoch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ANRX ISIN: LV0000101590 Ticker-Symbol: 0HM 
Stuttgart
02.03.23
10:30 Uhr
7,960 Euro
+0,020
+0,25 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
HANSAMATRIX AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HANSAMATRIX AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,3008,40012:01
GlobeNewswire
02.03.2023 | 11:10
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bank of Latvia allows SIA Emsco to announce voluntary takeover bid for AS "HansaMatrix" shares

Supervisory Committee of the Bank of Latvia 01.03.2023 has made a decision to
allow SIA Emsco to make a voluntary takeover bid for the shares of AS
"HansaMatrix". 

1. Company, registration number, legal address and webpage:

Joint-stock company "HansaMatrix" (registration no. 40003454390, legal address
- Akmenu 72, Ogre, Ogre district, LV-5001, webpage: https://hansamatrix.com). 

2. Information about the Offeror:

SIA Emsco (registration no. 40203437904, legal address - Jaunmoku 34, Riga,
LV-1046). 

3. According to the information in the prospectus, the offeror SIA Emsco does
not hold voting rights arising from the shares of the AS "HansaMatrix" either
directly or indirectly. The prospectus does not contain information about
persons who act in concert with the offeror SIA Emsco or the AS "HansaMatrix"
as the target company. 

4. The price of one share, according to prospectus, is set at: 8.50 EUR

5. Term of the takeover bid: 30 (thirty) days, from the day on which prospectus
is published on the webpage of AS "Nasdaq Riga". 

Attached: SIA Emsco voluntary takeover bid for AS "HansaMatrix" shares
prospectus in electronic form on 4 pages (in Latvian). 

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1123171
Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.