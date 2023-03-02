Bank of Latvia allows SIA Emsco to announce voluntary takeover bid for AS "HansaMatrix" shares

Supervisory Committee of the Bank of Latvia 01.03.2023 has made a decision to allow SIA Emsco to make a voluntary takeover bid for the shares of AS "HansaMatrix". 1. Company, registration number, legal address and webpage: Joint-stock company "HansaMatrix" (registration no. 40003454390, legal address - Akmenu 72, Ogre, Ogre district, LV-5001, webpage: https://hansamatrix.com). 2. Information about the Offeror: SIA Emsco (registration no. 40203437904, legal address - Jaunmoku 34, Riga, LV-1046). 3. According to the information in the prospectus, the offeror SIA Emsco does not hold voting rights arising from the shares of the AS "HansaMatrix" either directly or indirectly. The prospectus does not contain information about persons who act in concert with the offeror SIA Emsco or the AS "HansaMatrix" as the target company. 4. The price of one share, according to prospectus, is set at: 8.50 EUR 5. Term of the takeover bid: 30 (thirty) days, from the day on which prospectus is published on the webpage of AS "Nasdaq Riga". Attached: SIA Emsco voluntary takeover bid for AS "HansaMatrix" shares prospectus in electronic form on 4 pages (in Latvian). Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1123171