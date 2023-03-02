DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Publication of 2022 Annual Financial Report

Dublin and London, 2 March 2023 | Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Group"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and continental Europe, announces that the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 (ESEF compliant format) is available from today on the Company's website, and may be viewed online at:

https://dalatahotelgroup.com/sites/dalata-hotel/files/2023-03/annual-report/Dalata_2022_AR.html

The Annual Report will be submitted to Euronext Dublin and the UK National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://direct.euronext.com/#/oamfiling

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The Annual Report will be posted to shareholders who have elected to receive them.

Contacts

Dalata Hotel Group plc Sean McKeon, Company Secretary and Head of Risk and Compliance T: +353 1 206 9400 E: smckeon@dalatahotelgroup.com

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata is Ireland's largest hotel operator, with a growing presence in the UK and continental Europe. The Group's portfolio comprises 50 three and four-star hotels with 10,953 rooms and a pipeline of over 1,300 rooms. The Group currently has 29 owned hotels, 18 leased hotels and three management contracts. Dalata successfully operates Ireland's two largest hotel brands, the Clayton and the Maldron Hotels. For the year ended 31 December 2022, Dalata reported revenue of EUR558.3 million and a profit after tax of EUR96.7 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com

