Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd: Sungrow to Supply Doral with Several Hundred MWh of Energy Storage Systems (ESS) for Israeli Projects Using DC or AC Coupled Solutions

MUNICH, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter and Energy Storage System (ESS) supplier, signed a contract to supply Doral Renewable Energy Resources Group, the leading Israel-based renewable energy and environmental infrastructure developer, with several hundred MWh of ESS with DC or AC coupled solutions.





The capacity will serve multiple projects and will be delivered between mid-2023 to the end of 2024. The projects are expected to be connected to the grid by the end of 2024. Once connected, the stability and reliability of Israel's electricity grid will be further enhanced despite the continued increase in the market growth of PV-based plants.

Currently, approximately 10 percent of Israel's energy comes from renewable sources. The Israeli government is committed to producing 30 percent of its electricity from renewable energy by 2030. Solar energy is expected to account for 26 percent of this goal.

This policy, combined with the decrease in PV and ESS costs, has led the Israeli government to implement renewable energy projects faster than ever before, and positions solar-plus-storage solutions as the sustainable solution that will ensure the reliability of the power grid in the near future.

Sungrow entered the Israeli market in mid-2020 and signed its first ESS deal with Doral in March 2022 with a 253 MWh energy storage project.

Doral Energy is one of the largest renewable energy developers in Israel, and its total pipeline in both Solar Storage I & II government tenders reaches over 1.4 GWh.

This contract of several hundred MWh positions Sungrow once again, as Israel's leading ESS supplier with a market share of over 40 percent.

Roni Brandes, Head of Storage, Projects and Procurement of Doral commented: "With many solar energy plus energy storage projects underway, Doral is establishing its position as the industry leader. We are happy to partner up with Sungrow and this procurement deal will move us all closer to our goals."

"We're delighted to partner with Doral Energy to offer the liquid cooled ESS solution," said Tzvi Ben David, General Manager of Sungrow Israel. "We signed a significant liquid-cooled energy storage supply contract with Enlight Energy in late 2021, and additional dozens of MWh project already installed at Dalia Power Energies. Through the addition of this several hundred MWh project for Doral Energy with the previous capacity Doral purchased, Sungrow is one of Israel's key energy storage solution suppliers, contributing to local net-zero carbon ambition," he added.

Being pre-assembled and easy to install, the liquid cooled ESS slashes operating costs while its cell design substantially slows down the capacity loss rate. The system's total weight is 26.4 Tons, meaning that it can be transported in one piece. Its unique design also cuts installation time in half and saves at least 0.02$/Wh in installation costs.

The DC-coupled design - replacing the switchgears of the battery racks - is streamlined and doesn't need an additional Power Conversion System (PCS) and a medium-voltage station - resulting in lower expenses.

Additional advantages of Sungrow's liquid cooled technology are the reduction of auxiliary consumption by over 50 percent, and the 23 percent increase in the system's life expectancy.

