Data Bridge Market Research: Biostimulants Market is poised to Grow at USD 9.40 Billion with Excellent CAGR of 12.10% by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Growth Opportunities and Challenges

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the biostimulants market is expected to reach USD 9.40 billion by 2030, which is USD 3.77 billion in 2022, registering a CAGR of 12.10% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

Biostimulants are organically produced substances which are mainly used to promote the development and growth of the plant and also nourish agricultural products. From the germination of seed to the mature plant, the biostimulants product promotes the complete development and growth of the plant. These fertilizers aid in assimilation, nutrient transfer and improving soil fertility.

Recent Development

In 2022, UPL Limited which is a global leader in sustainable agriculture solutions announced their collaboration with Kimitec's MAAVi Innovation Center (MAAVi IC) which is recognized as a global leader in marketing, research and development of bioSolutions to offer biosolutions technologies in the United States .

which is a global leader in sustainable agriculture solutions announced their collaboration with Kimitec's MAAVi Innovation Center (MAAVi IC) which is recognized as a global leader in marketing, research and development of bioSolutions to offer biosolutions technologies in . In 2021, UPL Limited which is a global provider of sustainable agriculture solutions collaborated with Chr. Hansan which is a bioscience based company. With this collaboration, they produced microbial-based biosolutions such as biopesticides and biostimulants.

is a global provider of sustainable agriculture solutions collaborated with Chr. Hansan which is a bioscience based company. With this collaboration, they produced microbial-based biosolutions such as biopesticides and biostimulants. In 2021, Alamics, Valagro and FarterSMART, partnered to create a circular bioeconomic model. This bioeconomic model project was focused on the recycling of waste from pads and diapers into biostimulants with high added value.

Some of the major players operating in the Biostimulants market are:

AgriLife ( India )

) Tradecorp APAC Pty. Ltd. ( Australia )

) ASL ( Canada ), Isagro ( Italy )

), Isagro ( ) Valagro ( Italy )

) Bayer AG ( Germany )

) Koppert ( Netherlands )

) BASF SE ( Germany )

) Novozymes (U.S.)

Syngenta ( Switzerland )

) Valent Biosciences (U.S.)

Lallemand Inc ( Canada )

) FMC Corporation (U.S)

Biostadt India Limited ( India )

) Atlántica Agrícola ( Spain )

Opportunities for Players:

Increasing need for biological crop nutrition in agriculture

Environmental and personal health reasons majorly drives the demand for the organic food because organic food is free from harmful products and does not cause any health and environmental concerns. Therefore, the increasing organic farming and growing demand for organic food, increase the global demand for the biological crop nutrition such as biostimulant. Hence, this increasing demand for biological crop nutrition is anticipated to create ample growth opportunities for the biostimulants market

Multiple beneficial factors associated with biostimulant

Biostimulants improve the quality of crops such as post-harvest and sugars (BRIX) quality, firmness, color, they also enhance the size of fruits and crop uniformity. Biostimulants stimulate helps in cell division in young fruits. Additionally, they also increase the post-harvest life of the crops. Biostimulants are used as a fruit coloring prompters, particularly for apples, oranges, grapes, and cherries. Therefore, the demand for the biostimulant increases which is expected to drive the market growth rate.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Biostimulants market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Biostimulants Market

Market Drivers: Biostimulants Market

Increasing demand for biostimulants in organic farming

The growing awareness regarding healthy food increases the usage of organic fertilizers in the organic food industry and also replaces the conventional farming methods which relying heavily on chemical fertilizers. As per the current surveys, organic agriculture is practiced in around 187 nations, and about 72.3 million hectares of agricultural land were managed organically. Thus, the increasing demand for biostimulants in organic farming will expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Growing usage of biostimulant for stimulating organic practices

Biostimulants are essential for crops for stimulating organic practices in agricultural sector. Biostimulants can improve the quality of soil, which helps to make the more effectively uptake of water and nutrients. Biostimulants are important part of organic farming and gardening, and are also helpful for the development of crops in conventional agriculture. Now, the organic food sector is growing exponentially, which is expected to fuel the expansion of the market due to the increasing demand of biostimulants to fulfill the needs of safe farming methods and food sufficiency.

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Biostimulants Market [Global - Broken-down into regions]

Regional level split [ North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , South America , Middle East & Africa ]

, , , , & ] Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends - Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, etc.

Biostimulants Market Size

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Key Industry Segmentation: Biostimulants Market

Origin

Natural

Biosynthetic

Active Ingredients

Acid Based

Extract Based

Protein Hydrolysate

Microbial Amendments

Chitin

Chitosan

B-Vitamins

Others

Crop Type

Fruits and Vegetables

Cereals and Grains

Turf and Ornamentals

Oilseeds and Pulses

Other Crops

Application

Foliar Treatment

Soil Treatment

Seed Treatment

Form

Liquid

Dry

End users

Farmers

Related Industries

Research Institutes

Others

Distribution channel

Direct

Indirect

Regional Analysis/Insights: Biostimulants Market

The biostimulants market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, origin, active ingredients, crop type, application method, form, end users and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the biostimulants market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Global (APAC) in the Global (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

Europe dominates the biostimulants market because of stringent regulations which imposed by the government on the application of synthetic or chemical based pesticides in this region. Moreover, growing concern among consumers and market players for environmental health will further boost the market growth in this region.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in biostimulants market during the forecast period of 2023-2030 because of increasing adoption of modern agricultural practices and technologies. The growth in this region is also driven by agricultural economies of some countries such as India and China.

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insights

5.Global Biostimulants Market: Regulations

6. Market Overview

7. Global Biostimulants Market, By Origin

8. Global Biostimulants Market, By Active Ingredients

9. Global Biostimulants Market, By Crop Type

10. Global Biostimulants Market, By Application

11. Global Biostimulants Market, By Form

12. Global Biostimulants Market, By End User

13. Global Biostimulants Market, By Distribution Channel

14. Global Biostimulants Market, By Region

15. Global Biostimulants Market: Company Landscape

16. SWOT Analyses

17. Company Profile

18. Questionnaires

19. Related Reports

