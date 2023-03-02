NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Volvo (40/23)

The following information is based on the press release from Volvo AB (Volvo) published on February 28, 2023 and may be subject to change. The Board Directors of Volvo has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for April 4, 2023, approves an extraordinary dividend of SEK 7.00 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of SEK 7.00 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is April 5, 2023. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Volvo (VOLVB, VOLVA). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1123215