Donnerstag, 02.03.2023
Zweite Raketenstufe gezündet! Fast 30% Kursgewinn & neues Hoch!
WKN: 855689 ISIN: SE0000115446 Ticker-Symbol: VOL1 
Tradegate
02.03.23
11:42 Uhr
18,846 Euro
-0,168
-0,88 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
GlobeNewswire
02.03.2023 | 12:10
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Volvo (40/23)

The following information is based on the press release from Volvo AB (Volvo)
published on February 28, 2023 and may be subject to change. 

The Board Directors of Volvo has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM)
scheduled for April 4, 2023, approves an extraordinary dividend of SEK 7.00 per
share in addition to an ordinary dividend of SEK 7.00 per share. The scheduled
Ex-date is April 5, 2023. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ
Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and
gross return forwards/futures in Volvo (VOLVB, VOLVA). 

For further information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1123215
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
