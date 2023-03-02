uniQure Inc.: uniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Conferences in March

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, March 02, 2023N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor and scientific conferences:



Cowen Annual Healthcare Conference, March 6 - 8, 2023 Boston, MA



Members of uniQure's management team, including Matt Kapusta (http://uniqure.com/about/management-team-matt-kapusta.php), chief executive officer, will participate in one-on-one investor meetings on Monday, March 6.



Mr. Kapusta also will participate in a panel discussion, "Genetic Medicines Corporate Panel," on March 6 from 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. ET. The live webcast of this event can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investors & Media (http://uniqure.com/investors-newsroom/events-presentations.php) section of the uniQure website.





Bioprocessing Summit Europe, March 15, 2023 Barcelona, Spain



Hugo Rojas, Ph.D., associate director in drug substance development, will deliver an encore presentation discussing our high-throughput scale-down model enabling fast USP development in gene therapy.





Huntington's Disease Youth Organization (HDYO) International Young Adults Congress, March 17 - 19, 2023 Glasgow, Scotland



Astrid Vallez-Sanchez, Ph.D., director of global research, will participate in an informational session: "Gene Therapy - A Closer Look" on Saturday, March 18 at 11:20 a.m. GMT.





Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Clinical & Scientific Conference, March 19 - 22, 2023 Austin, TX



Meg Bradbury, M.S., CGC, MSHS, director of clinical translation, will present a pre-recorded overview on both AMT-162, a clinical-stage gene therapy candidate in SOD1 amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and AMT-161, a preclinical gene therapy candidate in c9orf72 ALS mutation on Tuesday, March 21.





Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy (AMCP) Conference, March 21 - 24, 2023 San Antonio, TX



Frank Zhang, M.D., M.P.H., vice president of commercial, will present an encore poster on the employment impacts of early manifest Huntington's disease in adults.





Stifel Virtual CNS Days, March 28, 2023



Members of uniQure's management team will participate in virtual investor meetings on Tuesday, March 28.



A fireside chat with Matt Kapusta will take place the same day from 11:30 - 11:55 a.m. ET. The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investors & Media (http://uniqure.com/investors-newsroom/events-presentations.php) section of the uniQure website.





International Conference on Alzheimer's & Parkinson's Disease (AD/PD), March 28 - April 1, 2023 Gothenburg, Sweden



Amila Zuko, Ph.D., scientist in adult neurology, will deliver an oral presentation on preclinical mouse data on an intrastriatally delivered AAV product candidate focused on a combination approach of increasing protective APOE variants and lowering toxic APOE variants as a therapy for Alzheimer Disease.





