First North Denmark: Re-Match Holding A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in Re-Match Holding A/S will be admitted to trading as per 6 March 2023. The new shares are issued due to completion of directed issue. ISIN: Re-Match Holding -------------------------------------------------- Name: DK0061553674 -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 28,750,841 shares -------------------------------------------------- Change: 5,057,188 shares -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 33,808,029 shares -------------------------------------------------- Exercise price: DKK 7 -------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 -------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 242378 -------------------------------------------------- Short name: RMATCH -------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Beierholm Corporate Finance P/S, Daniel Sand, tel. +45 30 27 76 67