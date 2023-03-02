Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.03.2023
Zweite Raketenstufe gezündet! Fast 30% Kursgewinn & neues Hoch!
WKN: A3DK0G ISIN: DK0061553674 Ticker-Symbol: E7D 
Frankfurt
02.03.23
09:15 Uhr
0,910 Euro
+0,004
+0,44 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
02.03.2023 | 13:34
First North Denmark: Re-Match Holding A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in Re-Match Holding A/S will be admitted to trading as per 6 March
2023. The new shares are issued due to completion of directed issue. 



ISIN:              Re-Match Holding 
--------------------------------------------------
Name:              DK0061553674   
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 28,750,841 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Change:             5,057,188 shares 
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  33,808,029 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Exercise price:         DKK 7      
--------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 1      
--------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          242378      
--------------------------------------------------
Short name:           RMATCH      
--------------------------------------------------





For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Beierholm Corporate
Finance P/S, Daniel Sand, tel. +45 30 27 76 67
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
