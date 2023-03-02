Susono City, Stanley Electric Co., Ltd., Kaga FEI Co., Ltd., NTT Communications Corporation and Dassault Systèmes K.K.. announced jointly today that a system for warning drivers about transparent ("black") ice using a smart streetlight developed by the four companies is being tested on a public road in Susono, Japan from February 10 to March 31. The test will verify the effectiveness of the system in preventing car slippage and pedestrian falls in a public area of Susono.

For the test, a smart streetlight that projects an illuminated warning ("Caution Ice") on the road surface was installed on a light pole in front of Yanagibata Bridge in Ishiwaki, Susono City. During the test, data from an edge AI camera and sensors mounted on the smart streetlight are being collected and transmitted via mobile communication to a center for analysis, including by comparing the number of ice-related accidents at the site before and after the test. Also, residents will be surveyed to see if their awareness of ice-related hazards is changed by the operation of the system.

The roles of each company are as follow:

Stanley Electric:

Develop, manufacture and supply LED streetlight and illumination-projection equipment

Kaga FEI:

Provide edge AI camera and sensors

Develop embedded AI system

NTT Communications:

Implement mobile communications (IoT Connect Mobile TypeS 1

TypeS Provide platform for visualizing and storing collected data (Things Cloud®2

Dassault Systèmes:

Provide virtual twin 3 platform (3DEXPERIENCE platform)

platform (3DEXPERIENCE platform) Build virtual twins, data visualization, and scenario analysis based on system and terrain data

Once the system is demonstrated to be fully reliable and effective, its broad deployment in other municipalities will be promoted along with the use of smart streetlights in emerging countries where road lighting is uncommon. In addition, by combining data from the system with weather data, etc., it will be possible to provide enhanced weather-related driving information, such as traffic congestion forecasts in areas where snow is expected, keeping drivers better informed while also supporting the work of road and traffic managers.

NTT Com's KOEL4 design studio will join the project to help research opportunities for commercial applications. It is expected that the system could be applied in business areas such as shopping malls and other commercial facilities as well as Park-PFI, a publicly solicited, privately financed initiative for the maintenance and management of urban parks in Japan.

Susono, which has adopted the slogan "Japan's most citizen-oriented city hall," is actively modernizing its urban areas through the introduction of universal-design pedestrian spaces, advanced technology and data analysis, aiming to realize zero fatalities and less than 200 injuries due to accidents per year by 2025.

1 IoT Connect Mobile TypeS is an eSIM-based mobile data communication service.

2 Things Cloudis an IoT platform that packages data collection, visualization, analysis and management functions via connected sensors and devices tailored to specific business environments.

3 Virtual twin, more than a digital copy of the real world, is a representation of the real world based on mathematical models and scientific principles.

4 The KOEL design studio was established in April 2020 within NTT Com's Innovation Center, which is dedicated to the creation of new businesses.

About Stanley Electric

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. was founded in 1920 to manufacture and sell automotive light bulbs and other specialty light bulbs. Today, the company is highly regarded worldwide for products it supplies to major automobile manufacturers. Starting with the world's first commercial high-brightness LEDs in 1976, the company has developed numerous components and other electronic that contribute to safety and energy conservation, including smart streetlights. Please visit https://www.stanley.co.jp/

About Kaga FEI

Kaga FEI Co., Ltd. is an electronics trading company that sells consumer and industrial electronic devices and products for automobiles, AV equipment, communications equipment and information processing equipment. The company and its global partners also provide technical support and solution services that combine commercial products and technologies, including electronics manufacturing services, in markets worldwide. Please visit https://www.kagafei.com/jp/

About NTT Communications

NTT Communications solves global technology challenges by helping enterprises utilize managed IT-infrastructure solutions to overcome complexity and risk in their IT environments. These solutions are backed by our worldwide infrastructure, including industry-leading, global tier-1 public and private networks reaching over 190 countries/regions, and more than 500,000m2 of the world's most advanced data-center facilities. As the core provider of the DOCOMO group's enterprise-business services and solutions, we create value by providing global-scale support for restructuring in industry and society, new workstyles and digital transformation in communities. Together with NTT Ltd., NTT Data and NTT DOCOMO, we are the NTT Group.

www.ntt.com Twitter@NTT Com Facebook@NTT Com

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating 'virtual twin experiences' of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production.

Dassault Systèmes' 20,000 employees are bringing value to more than 300,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit https://www.3ds.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230301006236/en/

Contacts:

For more information

Susono

Business: Strategic Promotion Division

+81-55-995-1804; kikaku@city.susono.shizuoka.jp

Road management: Construction Management Division

+81-55-995-1855; kanri@city.susono.shizuoka.jp

Stanley Electric

Yokohama Technical Center, Lighting Application Division

+81-45-910-6629

Kaga FEI

Partner Business Promotion Department

System Business Center, Solutions Division

ml-snk_colbiz_pj@jp.kagafei.com

NTT Communications

Business Solution Division, Business Solution Department

bbx-5bs3g@ntt.com

Dassault Systèmes

Marketing Representative, Public Relations Division

+81-3-4321-3506; japan.marketing@3ds.com