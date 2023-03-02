After over 10,000 Hours of testing, the Klaran LA is demonstrating over 25,000 hours of projected lifetime at 350 mA and 35°C

Asahi Kasei, a diversified Japanese multinational company, and subsidiary Crystal IS have released lifetime characterization data after more than 10,000 hours of testing its Klaran LA UVC LED, which supports a projected L70 lifetime1 of 25,000 hours. This advancement retains true disinfection with a refined wavelength optimal for germicidal efficiency, with a lifetime exceeding low pressure mercury lamp technology, promoting the transition to non-mercury/non-ozone generating devices.

The data in Figure A shows how a set of Klaran LA LEDs operating with a Junction temperature of 53°C (soldering point temperature of 35°C) would have a projected L70 lifetime value over 25,000 hours. Figure B shows the Crystal IS in-house VEKTREX systems that enable them to perform lifetime testing of large quantities of LEDs at multiple temperatures and driving currents.

The characterization data on its Klaran LA UVC LEDs was released to assist partner companies in water, air, and surface treatment to take full advantage of its UVC LED capabilities in their designs. This data shows how a set of Klaran LA LEDs operating with a Junction temperature of 53°C (soldering point temperature of 35°C) (Figure A) would have a projected L70 lifetime value over 25,000 hours. This data was observed on the Crystal IS in-house VEKTREX Integrated Thermal Control Systems (Figure B), demonstrating the organization's commitment to providing amble characterization data under various test conditions to aid in our customers' designs. The VEKTREX system enables Crystal IS to perform lifetime testing of large quantities of LEDs at multiple temperatures and driving currents.

"Klaran LA's lifetime performance is the result of Asahi Kasei product innovation using the Crystal IS proprietary aluminum nitride substrate and reinforces the company mission to replace low-pressure mercury lamps in consumer and industrial applications that depend on reliable and effective disinfection performance," said Eoin Connolly, President and Chief Executive Officer of Crystal IS. "We want the Crystal IS name to be synonymous with quality, reliability, and a commitment to real disinfection products that improve life and living around the world. Our rigorous testing on thousands of Klaran devices and ISO 9001 quality system provide the data-driven proof of the reliability and performance of our Klaran products."

1 L70 lifetime refers to the point in time when an LED produces 70% of its initial light output.

About Klaran

The Klaran product line leverages the unique properties of Crystal IS' Aluminum Nitride to provide premium germicidal UVC LEDs and associated modules to treat water, air, and surfaces for healthcare, consumer appliances, and commercial water treatment. As the leading choice for the world's top appliance and equipment manufacturers, Klaran offers an international, award-winning team of application engineers to provide hands-on support for prototyping, testing, and validating its UVC LED solutions. To learn more about Klaran UVC LEDs, visit https://klaran.com.

About Crystal IS

Crystal IS, an Asahi Kasei company and ISO 9001:2015 certified, is a pioneer in developing and commercializing Aluminum Nitride substrates. Aluminum Nitride's wider bandgap capability means that devices grown on Aluminum Nitride can more effectively (technically and economically) emit at the deeper ultraviolet (UVC) wavelengths than devices grown on sapphire. As a result, Crystal IS products produce high-performance UVC LEDs for environmental monitoring and disinfection in various applications that enhance and sustain life and living worldwide. For more information, visit https://cisuvc.com.

About Asahi Kasei

The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its foundation in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber businesses, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. With more than 46,000 employees around the world, the company contributes to a sustainable society by providing solutions to the world's challenges through its three business sectors of Material, Homes, and Health Care. Its Material sector, comprised of Environmental Solutions, Mobility Industrial, and Life Innovation, includes a wide array of products, from battery separators and biodegradable textiles to engineering plastics and sound solutions. For more information, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/.

The Asahi Kasei Group aims to contribute to a carbon-neutral and sustainable world from the perspective of "Care for Earth" by focusing on initiatives such as the use of biomass raw materials, recycled raw materials, and renewable energy. The company strives to meet the expectations of its customers and society by further advancing the provision of products and services with such sustainable characteristics while deepening collaboration with other companies to reach a carbon-neutral society by 2050. To learn more, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/sustainability/.

