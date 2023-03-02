I-care Group, a global leader in machine health, is pleased to announce its strategic alliance with Technical Associates of Charlotte (TAC), a leading vibration training solutions provider. This partnership allows I-care to further grow its technical offerings with TAC's vibration training solutions and, as a result, to boost its predictive maintenance expertise.

For over 60 years, Technical Associates of Charlotte (TAC) has been delivering the highest quality of industry focused vibration training and ISO vibration certification to over 20,000 vibration analysts worldwide.

Industrial companies have to navigate complex challenges such as production disruptions, technical skills deficiencies, and rising operational costs. Specialized techniques to identify machine problems and better data-driven decisions will be more and more required to meet their operational performance standards. The strategic alliance with TAC provides I-care with the next building block in order to further grow its technological leadership in the field of predictive maintenance.

Ben Detober, CEO Americas of I-care Group: "While I-care Group will provide the financial backing for TAC through this alliance, the companies will continue to operate independently. As one of the oldest and most well-known training companies in the United States, TAC has always been our preferred source for vibration training and certification. We view it as our contribution to the vibration analysis community to continue this offering to the next generation of vibration and reliability professionals."

Jim Berry, President of TAC and a leading vibration analysis instructor: "Our alliance with I-care Group will offer the market added vibration monitoring depth and domain expertise. As predictive maintenance has become a necessary strategy to compete in today's global manufacturing marketplace, our constant mission is to educate and empower reliability professionals through our highly qualified and experienced vibration training experts. It is important to the TAC team and our customers that we continue to advance our high-quality vibration training solutions by aligning with a company that shares our passion. I-care Group is the right company to continue our success."

From Mons, Belgium, to Houston, Texas via Brazil and Australia, I-care Group monitors the industrial equipment of thousands of customers (total value of $75 billion), 24/7 and in all major industry sectors including food and beverage, chemicals, pharmaceutical, energy, and material industries.

About I-care Group

I-care Group is a global leader in machine health. Their AI and data-driven solutions predict industrial failures months or even years before they occur. Thanks to I-care, machines around the world are safer, more productive, and more sustainable. Founded in 2004 in Mons, Belgium, the company employs more than 700 people and has subsidiaries in 12 countries (Asia-Pacific, EMEA, and Americas) with customers in more than 55 countries. I-care won the EY Company of the Year award in Belgium in 2020.

About Technical Associates of Charlotte

Founded in 1961, Technical Associates of Charlotte (TAC) is a leader in Condition Monitoring and Vibration Analysis Training and Certification. TA has also been known for its renowned "Illustrated Vibration Diagnostic Wall Chart" since its development in 1989, which is now sold to companies and analysts in many countries across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230302005098/en/

Contacts:

Press

- I-care Group Americas: Jason Langhorne, 1.281.415.8450, jason.langhorne@icareweb.com

- I-care Group: Jochem Binst, +32 471 20 26 79, jb@gosselindewalque.com