EV Nickel Inc.: EV Nickel to Present at Multiple Events and Awaits Developments on Clean Nickel , plus Assay Results

This week's CarLang A Zone maiden resource has led to a significant increase in investor interest

Management will be presenting three times over the coming days: Thursday (today) at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase in Toronto, at 2:30pm Eastern, Friday, hosting a live digital event, beginning at 11am Eastern, and Sunday at the PDAC conference, in a special nickel session, at 2pm Eastern.

PDAC will be a busy period of meetings with investors and other stakeholders, including First Nations

Next week will be partially focussed on the Clean Nickel research and development strategy

EVNi anticipates first assays from the 2023 W4 drilling to be received later in March

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2023 / EV NICKEL INC. (TSXV:EVNI) ("EVNi" or the "Company") updates on upcoming events and activity.

Presentation details

Later today, EVNi will have the stage at the very popular Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase, hosted by Red Cloud, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel. Sean Samson, EV Nickel's President & CEO will speak at 2:30pm. In addition, the team has a full slate of 1:1 meetings at the 2-day conference.

Tomorrow, EV Nickel management will host a live digital event at 11 am, to discuss the Maiden Resource Estimate for the CarLang A Zone released on Tuesday (for further detail please refer to the news release from February 28, 2023). The event will be accessible through https://my.6ix.com/uo6AqxjD

On Sunday, Sean Samson presents at a PDAC event with a nickel focus, starting at 2pm. He will speak alongside leaders from Canada Nickel (TSX-V: CNC) and Giga Metals (TSX-V: GIGA). For those attending the convention, it will take place in Room 717 at the MTCC.

Plans for the PDAC Convention

Although EVNi doesn't have a booth this year, management has a full slate of meetings over the days of the convention (mainly offsite) and will again take advantage of having so many people from our industry and our communities centralized in one place for a few days.

Also, with our research and development contractors in-town, we expect next week will be a big focus for our Clean Nickel strategy as well.

Looking out further, drilling continues on the High-Grade W4 Zone and we hope to begin receiving assays later in March. As has been reported, the Company is very excited about the potential of this drilling to further expand the mineralized zone, especially to the East (for further detail please refer to the news releases from February 9 and February 16, 2023).

About EV Nickel Inc.

EV Nickel's mission is to accelerate the transition to clean energy. It is a Canadian nickel exploration company, focussed on the Shaw Dome Project, south of Timmins, Ontario. The Shaw Dome includes the CarLang Area with more than 10km of mineralization and where the first 20% contains the A Zone- with a Resource which defined 1.25M Indicated and 1.16M Inferred tonnes of Contained Nickel, and the W4 Zone- the basis of a 2010 historical estimate of 677K tonnes @ 1% Ni, ~15M lbs of Class 1 Nickel. EV Nickel plans to grow and advance a Clean Nickel business, targeting the growing demand from the electric vehicle battery sector. EV Nickel has over 30,000 hectares to explore across the Shaw Dome and has identified >100 km of additional favourable strike length. The Company is focused on a 2-track strategy: Track 1- to produce High-Grade Clean Nickel (starting with W4) and Track 2- an integrated Carbon Capture & Storage project with Large-Scale Clean Nickel production (starting with CarLang).

Qualified Person

The Company's Projects are under the direct technical supervision of Paul Davis, P.Geo., and Vice-President of the Company. Mr. Davis is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release. There are no known factors that could materially affect the reliability of the information verified by Mr. Davis.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "anticipate", "proposed", "estimates", "would", "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "will", and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although EV Nickel believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in business plans and strategies, market conditions, share price, best use of available cash, the ability of the Company to raise sufficient capital to fund its obligations under various contractual arrangements, to maintain its mineral tenures and concessions in good standing, and to explore and develop its projects and for general working capital purposes, changes in economic conditions or financial markets, the inherent hazards associated with mineral exploration, future prices of metals and other commodities, environmental challenges and risks, the Company's ability to obtain the necessary permits and consents required to explore, drill and develop its projects and if obtained, to obtain such permits and consents in a timely fashion relative to the Company's plans and business objectives, changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, compliance with such laws and regulations, the Company's ability to obtain required shareholder or regulatory approvals, dependence on key management personnel, natural disasters and global pandemics, including COVID-19 and general competition in the mining industry. These risks, as well as others, could cause actual results and events to vary significantly. The forward-looking information in this press release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of EV Nickel based on information currently available to the Company. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

