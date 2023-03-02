ARway Corporation: ARway Corp. Announces Museum AR Wayfinding Pilot & Partnership With ERNACT, Or European Regions Network for the Application of Communications Technology

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2023 / ARway Corporation ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTC PINK:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI-powered Augmented Reality Navigation platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimetre precision is pleased to announce a digital transformation pilot project for an Interactive Augmented Reality experience with wayfinding and content for the Donegal County Museum . This pilot is part of a larger European digital transformation project through ERNACT called The Public Link . The pilot will run for 60 days. It represents the first project in what is anticipated to be part of a much larger opportunity for similar projects all over the European Union. The ERNACT network of regions currently has 12 live Digital Transformation projects, involving 50 regions and 60 organizations.

ERNACT Network of Regions

The ERNACT network has established a model for cooperation, at interregional and transnational level, between cities and regions wishing to work together in European Union digital transformation programmes. They have developed an approach for optimizing cooperation in European projects to meet regions' Smart Specialisation and Digital Transformation needs. They share knowledge by implementing international innovative projects related to: Digital Innovation Hubs, Artificial Intelligence (AI) Virtual Reality (VR), Internet of Things (IoT), public services, smart energy, open innovation, SMEs, tourism, aquaculture, sustainable communities, and rural development.

This pilot project was implemented self-serve by the Ernact team in Ireland using the ARway platform, and its aim is to educate and engage visitors. The Donegal County Museum is located in Letterkenny, Ireland. The Museum houses a substantial collection of artifacts relating to the history and heritage of County Donegal, with the main exhibition telling the story of Donegal from Prehistory to the Twentieth Century. Temporary exhibitions covering a wide range of topics are held throughout the year, with something to suit all ages and interests. The pilot project includes wayfinding through the museum, as well as AR/3D models, notes and voice memos to create a truly interactive experience. The pilot will run for 60 days. It represents the first project in what is anticipated to be part of a much larger opportunity for similar projects all over the European Union.



Watch a video of the pilot project - view below or click here .

About ERNACT

ERNACT, or European Regions Network for the Application of Communications Technology, is an international network for European cities and regions. It was formed in 1991 to jointly pursue digital transformation funding, development and transfer of know-how opportunities. Network members are public service organizations such as city and regional authorities or universities that work together to access European Union digitalization programmes and funding for the benefit of their area, companies and universities.

ERNACTs strategy and choice of projects is decided by its 11 core regions, while project regions are invited on a project-by-project basis. The network is currently implementing approximately 15 international projects, across 50 European regions and cities.

Knowledge is shared by implementing international innovative projects related to: Digital Innovation Hubs, Artificial Intelligence (AI) Virtual Reality (VR), Internet of Things (IoT), public services, smart energy, open innovation, SMEs, tourism, aquaculture, sustainable communities, and rural development.

About ARway Corp

ARway is an AI powered augmented reality navigation platform for the real-world metaverse. It enables AR-enhanced indoor navigation and wayfinding solutions for large, multi-purpose venues enabled by marker-based tracking using QR codes. Visitors can access a venue map by scanning a QR code with their smartphone upon entering the venue to navigate to any Point of Interest (POI) with step by step directions, learn information about those POIs, and interact with rich AR content and experiences along the way.

The ARway offering has an unlimited number of use cases for augmenting physical spaces in the metaverse, consisting of indoor navigation with AR activations to improve the visitor experience in large and complex spaces. With value propositions spanning multiple industries and use cases, ARway leverages Nextech's 3D/AR technology solutions to new substantial markets, for use by creators, brands, and companies.

The ARway Platform Includes:

Web Creator Platform

The Web-Based Creator Platform provides 'advanced' authoring capabilities compared to the mobile app, including the ability for creators to upload their own OBJ/GLB files, and create their own 3D objects. Placing content in a large area using only mobile app required the user to physically be in the specific location which was unscalable. The web studio allows the user to place and author content remotely and at scale.

Mobile App

With the ARway mobile app, anyone can spatially map their location within minutes using their smartphone, and populate it with interactive 3D content, augmented reality wayfinding, audio, text, images, and more. Nextech AR provides several pre-loaded 3D objects which creators can leverage to populate their metaverse.

ARwayKit SDK

The Software Development Kit contains code libraries and API information that allows developers to build their own white label & private label mobile apps on both iOs and Android leveraging ARway's technology and creator tools to build AR wayfinding and spatial experiences. Creators will be able to develop white label and private label apps and access ARway APIs to author maps using the Web Creator Portal. The SDK features the latest and greatest of the ARway mobile app.

Nextech AR Solutions

On October 26, 2022, ARway Corp. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech AR Solutions (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2). Nextech AR retained a control ownership in ARway Corp. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech AR Solutions is a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARItize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech AR, visit www.nextechar.com

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. ARway Corp. will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

