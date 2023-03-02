Rockland Resources Ltd.: Rockland Resources Identifies Large Lithium Soil Anomaly on Utah Lithium Projects

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2023 / Rockland Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rockland") (CSE:RKL) summarizes field activities for 2022 and plans for an initial reverse -circulation drill program in the spring 2023, on its Lithium Butte targets, located in Juab County, Utah. The Company is also pleased to announce that it has received positive results outlining elevated lithium values in soil samples over its Fish Springs Playa Property. The lithium soil anomaly was initially defined with a Laser Induced Breakdown Spectrometer (LIBS) capable of light metal detection (including lithium and beryllium),which was calibrated and validated by laboratory analyzed soil samples. This lithium geochemical anomaly trends northeast-southwest for approximately 9 kilometres and varies in width from 4 - 6 kilometres.

Figure 1

Highlights of Rockland's Utah Projects include:

Lithium Butte Project - the western-most project is situated 185 kilometres southwest of Salt Lake City and hosts claystone volcanic tuff breccia units interpreted to be highly prospective for lithium (Li), beryllium (Be) and rare earth mineralization. Company sampling has returned up to 4,080 parts per million lithium (ppm Li) from a grab sample and channel sampling returned 25.2 metres at 1,388 ppm Li, including 8.0 metres at 2,155 ppm Li and 0.7 metre at 3,540 ppm Li. Multiple prospective targets have been indicated and an initial reverse circulation ("RC") drill program is proposed and permitting has been submitted to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). Several drill contractors have been contacted and quotes received, and Company personnel are reviewing them for a program to start in March or April.

Juab County is an active exploration and mining area, with 61% of global beryllium produced by Materion Resources from the Spor Mountain mine, gold exploration and high-grade mining at the Tintic Mine by Osisko Development Corp, and drilling and exploration at the Tintic project by Ivanhoe Electric. (Utah Geological Survey Circular 134, 37 p., https://doi.org/10.34191/C-134.)

Program QA/QC - Samples were transported in sealed bags by the Company personnel and shipped to Activation Laboratories ("Actlabs") in Ancaster, Ontario. Actlabs is an independent ISO/IEC 17025 certified laboratory. Li analysis was performed using sodium peroxide fusion and inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (ICP-MS). As part of the QA/QC program Rockland geologists included blanks and certified reference materials (CRM) with the soil samples. No significant issues with blanks or CRMs were noted.

A comparison of the lithium values detected by the LIBS compared to the ActLabs data show a moderate to strong correlation with a higher-bias indicated in the LIBS data (Fig. 2). A linear regression was created using the 151 validation samples (Fig. 3). The resultant correlation formula (y=0.6201x+29.59, where y is the calculated normalized value and x is the LIBS data value) was used to "normalize" the LIBS samples that were not validated by ActLabs. The "normalized" values are used in Figure 1 which illustrates the results of the soil survey.

Richard Sutcliffe, Ph.D., P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined in NI43-101, is responsible for reviewing and approving the geological contents of this news release.

About Rockland Resources Ltd.

Rockland Resources is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets for the benefit of its shareholders. In addition to the Utah Lithium Property, the Company is acquiring the 41,818-hectare Elektra claystone project concessions that are contiguous with Gangfeng Lithium's Sonora Lithium Clay Project located in Sonora, Mexico. The Company also holds an option to earn a 100-per-cent interest in the Cole Gold Mines property, located in Ball township, Red Lake mining division, Ontario. The Cole Property hosts high-grade gold mineralization in a classic Red Lake-type structurally controlled gold deposit environment.

