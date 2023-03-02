Nutriband Inc.: Nutriband COO Alan Smith Ph.D. Selected for FDA Center for Research on Complex Generics Stakeholder Expert Committee

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2023 / Nutriband Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ:NTRB)(NASDAQ:NTRBW) today announced that Alan Smith, Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer (COO), Nutriband, and President of its subsidiary, 4P Therapeutics LLC ("4P Therapeutics"), has been selected for the FDA's Center for Research on Complex Generics Stakeholder Expert Committee on Adhesion Testing for Transdermal/Topical Delivery Systems.

The Center for Research on Complex Generics (CRCG) was established by FDA in 2020 to enhance research collaborations with industry to further the FDA's mission of increasing access to safe and effective generic products. This goal will be pursued through collaborative research, training, and exchange of resources between FDA, industry, and stakeholders.

Complex drug products, which are a key component of the FDA's Drug Competition Action Plan, are medical products where complexity or uncertainty concerning the approval pathway or possible alternative approaches would benefit from early scientific engagement, such as transdermal patches and drug-device combination products.

Dr. Smith has over 25 years of experience in the development of transdermal drug delivery systems, noninvasive medical devices and wearable diagnostics with specialized experience in conducting clinical proof-of-concept studies and developing in vitro tests that correlate to in vivo performance in the clinic.

"It is a privilege to be selected for this FDA CRCG Stakeholder Expert Committee. The currently utilized in vitro methods for transdermal adhesion testing are inadequate in predicting performance in the clinic and I am excited about the possibility of helping to advance the state of the art in this field," said Alan Smith, Ph.D., President, 4P Therapeutics.

About 4P Therapeutics

4P Therapeutics is a subsidiary of Nutriband, Inc. primarily focused on the research and development of novel drug delivery technologies and therapeutics. 4P develops products that meet the needs of patients, physicians and payers (the 4P's). A key company focus and area of expertise is in the development of transdermal products based on a wide range of technologies from conventional small molecule patches to novel transdermal technologies for delivery of proteins, peptides, macromolecules and biologics. Transdermal delivery of commercially available drugs or biologics that are typically delivered via injection has the potential to improve safety, efficacy and therapeutic outcomes associated with these treatments.

4P specializes in accelerating early stage product development from initial concept to proof-of-concept in humans, by moving quickly from the establishment of preclinical feasibility to demonstration of product feasibility in human clinical trials. 4P supports partners throughout the product development program with specific expertise in planning and execution of the clinical research program as well developing and executing the regulatory plan to meet the requirements of the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

About Nutriband Inc.

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB) is primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Our lead product under development is an abuse deterrent fentanyl patch incorporating our AVERSA abuse deterrence technology. Nutriband's AVERSA abuse-deterrent technology can be utilized to incorporate aversive agents into transdermal patches to prevent the abuse, diversion, misuse, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential. The AVERSA abuse-deterrent technology has the potential to improve the safety profile of transdermal drugs susceptible to abuse, such as fentanyl while making sure that these drugs remain accessible to those patients who really need them. The technology is covered by a broad intellectual property portfolio with patents granted in the United States, Europe, Japan, Korea, Russia, Canada, Mexico, and Australia.

